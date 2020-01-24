Write on...：COPIES

He made a face. ''You're not cloning,'' he scoffed, ''because that insect isn't an exact copy.''

''I never said I was doing clones,'' I answered. ''My new printer is a 3D replicator. I'm making copies, like I did when I made that carburettor for Dad. Pure and simple, it's a copy.''

He made a grunting sound and left me alone to study my two cicadas. They looked exactly alike, but the new one was silent. Perfectly silent. Maybe I'd discovered something new, I'd get famous and receive a lot of attention. The only time in my life I attracted any attention at school was when I went to the Autumn Fête and played an air guitar dressed like Elvis Presley. Lucy and Jennifer, Dinky, Justine... All the girls, I wowed them all!

I sat looking at my replicator considering what useful things I could make if I applied myself to it. Sure, I'd made a carburettor, but my cicada was something special. It moved its legs and wiggled its antennae. Even close-up, it looked perfectly real. But of course it was only a copy.

I got excited. What if I could make a stand-in person? Only yesterday Dad was moaning and groaning about having to attend so many dull office meetings. If I could copy him, his stand-in could go instead. I began to see that there were a lot of possible applications for my stand-ins. Like workers who do the same boring things day after day. Or like people whose lives are totally interrupted when they're asked to do two or three years of military service. What if they had replicas of themselves?

With these thoughts whirling a mile a minute in my head, I turned on the replicator and began loading the carrier with paper. Oh, if what I had in mind could be perfected I could end up as famous as Thomas Edison or Bill Gates!

For the next couple of hours I was so busy checking things and putting paper into the machine that I didn't hear my parents come home. Then my mother called from downstairs. ''Matthew, it's time for supper. We're waiting for you.''

My replicator had jammed and I was sorting things out when Dad called. ''Matthew, your presence is demanded at our humble table!''

It took me a few minutes before I could get the machine turned off. ''Okay, Okay. I'm coming,'' I called out.

Another minute or two passed. ''Matthew, what in heaven's name is holding you up?'' Mom called.

''I'm coming,'' I said, and I started down the stairs.

''Good lord, what's all that racket?'' Dad shouted. ''It sounds like you're wearing wooden shoes!''

And then I heard Mom gasp.

''What the hell...'' my dad howled.

Then: ''Oh, Matthew, what have you done!'' my mother cried, and looking in the big mirror hanging over the mantle I could see why they were so excited. There, big as life, I saw myself in my flashy Elvis costume coming down the stairs. And right behind me were five identical copies of myself, each one shaking his hips, grinning huge grins, and strumming like crazy on-air guitars.

END

̷̷ by John Bell Smithback ̷

© John Bell Smithback