Editorial：Reasonable arrangements for mandatory testing

The pandemic in Hong Kong has been kept at a low level through stringent social distance restrictions and entry quarantine requirements. Still, the pandemic drags on, and it is difficult to achieve a full resumption of social and economic activities if it is kept in such a state for a prolonged period of time. Some people are hoping that a vaccine will turn things around and be released by the end of this year. It is estimated that universal vaccination will not be possible until the middle of next year and may only be available in a few countries. If we insist on using only vaccines from Europe and America, we might have to wait until the end of next year or even the beginning of the year after next before universal vaccination can be introduced in Hong Kong.

As the pandemic continues, Hong Kong can hardly return to normal. Early detection, isolation and treatment are the only key to dealing with the coronavirus. In order to break out of the cycle of the pandemic and the alternation between the tightening and loosening of prevention and control measures, society needs to seriously consider mandatory virus testing. In retrospect, during the third wave of the pandemic, there were cases of taxi drivers spreading the disease and outbreaks in the dormitories of foreign domestic helpers. The authorities provided voluntary testing for relevant industries or groups, but the level of participation was rather low, with some drivers worrying that they would not be able to start work if testing positive and preferring not to have the test done. Some foreign domestic helpers also did not do so because they were worried about losing their jobs. It is clear that major anti-pandemic loopholes can easily exist if mandatory testing is not applied to specific groups in response to an outbreak.

Voluntary participation in testing is definitely better than compulsion, but there is always a gap between the reality and the ideal, and many people refuse testing for various reasons. Hong Kong attaches importance to individual rights and freedoms. Some people argue that mandatory testing violates human rights, but freedom is never absolute. As far as the threat of the pandemic is concerned, a reasonable balance must be struck between the overall interests of society and the rights of individuals. The purpose of mandatory testing is to prevent a community outbreak by taking immediate action once any early sign of an outbreak is detected, and it may be too late to take action when dozens of cases are confirmed each day.

The prevention and control of the pandemic should not be mixed with political considerations. Linking mandatory testing to the ''expansion of police powers'' and raising questions about it are clearly politicising the issue. The fact that many people in Hong Kong do not trust the government and the police is also the political reality. In promoting mandatory testing, the authorities must make reasonable arrangements. At the same time, they have the responsibility to convince the public that to break out of the pandemic cycle, the decision must be made as to what to give and what to take.

■/ Glossary 生字 /

lurk /lɜːk/：when sth unpleasant or dangerous lurks, it is present but not in an obvious way

infectious /ɪnˈfekʃəs/：an infectious disease can be passed easily from one person to another, especially through the air they breathe

torment /tɔːˈment/：to make sb suffer very much

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm