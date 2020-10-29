Word Puzzle

1. A period of unusually high temperatures: a _____ wave.

3. A: What does "obscure" mean, B?

B: Look it _____ in the dictionary, A.

5. Brenda always forgets everything she is asked to do; she has a _____ like a sieve.

8. Followed the path that something has taken perhaps to discover its starting point.

10. In expressing great surprise, the speaker might say: "Bless _____!"

11. To close up an opening that allows unwanted things through: _____ the gap.

■Clues Down

2. Someone who is very good at something, better than all the rest: an _____.

4. Gives money in return for work.

6. Fast food: a big one will make a good meal for most people.

7. To grow out of a starting base in almost any way, to _____ from it.

9. People on a diet do not usually allow themselves to _____ much.

■by David Foulds