名人教英文：Long odds / odds against 形勢不利

今井：艾莉的祖父染上冠狀病毒，剛剛送了去醫院。我真為他家人難過。他為人很好。

Mikel: Oh no! I'm so sorry. I remember meeting him once. He gave me some really good advice about football. How old is he now?

米克爾：哎呀，真可憐。我記得和他見過一次面，講到足球，他給我的意見十分寶貴。他年紀有多大？

Imai: He's seventy-nine and he has a weak chest.

今井：他七十九歲了，而且肺部不很健康。

Mikel: Oh dear! It sounds as if the odds are long against him surviving.

米克爾：唉，看來他很難捱過這一劫。

Imai: I know. Someone of that age and with chest problems is unlikely to come through.

今井：不錯。這個年紀的人，加上肺部有毛病，很可能捱不過去。

Mikel: You never know. He might make it, but it does seem as if the odds are against him.

米克爾：也不一定。他或者可以戰勝病毒，但機會的確似乎不大。

Imai: Poor Ellie. She really loves her grandad. She'll be devastated if he dies.

今井：艾莉真可憐。她深愛祖父，假如祖父去世，一定會很傷心。

複數形式的 odds 可解作「成敗的機會」，例如：The odds are against him / in his favour in the coming election（在即將來臨的選舉中，他處於劣勢/優勢）。Odds 也可解作「投注賠率」：賭博公司給高賠率（long odds），表示某某獲勝機會不大；給低賠率（short odds），則是獲勝機會很大。所以，long odds 常用來說「處於劣勢」或「成事機會不大」，例如：①It is long odds that he will agree（他不大可能同意）。②He faced long odds in the competition（那次比賽，他形勢十分不利）。

作者簡介：專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明