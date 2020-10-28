Study Abroad：A marriage pact

As the name suggests, it is a matching service to help students find potential soulmates, a perfect ''back-up plan'' within Cornell. The link led me to a very detailed questionnaire with at least 70 questions about my beliefs and values, such as ''how much does your partner's look matter to you?'', ''Do you believe that gender roles exist for a reason?'', ''Would you keep a gun in the house?'' It also asked about my ethnicity, year group and religious beliefs. These answers are then processed by an algorithm and compared with the answers of other respondents, in order to find a person who is most ''compatible'' with you.

The Marriage Pact was first created by two Stanford students in 2017 as part of a class project for Market Design, inspired by the famous ''stable marriage problem'' in Economics. Unlike most dating apps, it was aimed at exploring the core beliefs of a person, which do not tend to change over time, unlike looks and interests. They also only give you one match, as people can be paralysed by too many choices. The match was a huge success and has since been run at other universities including Oxford and Yale.

Filling in the survey with my friends turned out to be very enjoyable, as we discovered and discussed each other's deepest and most personal beliefs (and laughed at them). The results we got a few days later were mixed: one of us got matched with a fake person named ''Rock Lee'', one had a 99% compatible match who he now sees every day, many spoke briefly with their matches and forgot about them. And me? I am still talking to my 81% match...

■Writer's Profile

Alice is a freshman at Cornell University intending to major in Economics and Computer Science, having previously studied in the UK for six years. A lover of languages, she studies French, Italian, Japanese and picks up bits of other languages when she can.

(Email: sze.ayw@gmail.com)