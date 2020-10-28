Editorial：China's vaccine diplomacy

Currently about ten COVID-19 vaccines have entered the third phase of their clinical trials. Of them, four are from China. The Ministry of Science and Technology said last week that the four COVID-19 vaccines had been clinically tested in the third phase in many countries, and 60,000 people had been vaccinated. Up to now there has not been a serious adverse drug reaction reported, which is good proof of the vaccines' safety. If everything goes well, some vaccines will have their testing completed by the end of the year. The authorities estimate that the vaccines can confer immunity for a year and will be priced based on their cost. China will have the capacity to produce 610 million doses of vaccines by the end of the year, and a yearly capacity of more than one billion doses starting next year.

Vaccine nationalism has two aspects: first, the act of stockpiling supplies selfishly and disregarding the well-being of other countries; second, the view that home-grown vaccines are the best and the others are all inferior. Western countries harbour many suspicions about the Chinese vaccines for COVID-19. Regarding their suspicions, there are ones about the vaccines' scientific standards and ones about China's political motive. Prosperous and powerful countries have signed huge procurement contracts with multinational drugmakers one after another. How many would be left for poor countries? Many people are concerned about the matter.

As the pandemic in China has eased off, all phase 3 clinical trials have to be conducted in foreign areas with high infection rates. The West suspects that China's vaccine development lacks transparency and its data release is insufficient. However, China's foreign partners must know if there are major issues concerning the phase 3 trials of the COVID-19 vaccines. From Indonesia to Turkey, and Argentina to Brazil, there have not been any abnormalities reported.

The worldwide capacity for producing vaccines is limited. A study by Oxfam shows that developed countries, which comprise 13% of the world population, have already pre-ordered more than half of the world's COVID-19 vaccines. COVAX, a global COVID-19 programme initiated by organisations including the WHO, is aimed at helping distribute vaccines fairly. But participation by the rich countries cannot be said to be active. France and Germany have only participated in the scheme partially. The US has even boycotted it. Contrary to them, China has decided to join COVAX. If non-Western countries and regions would like to get their people vaccinated on a large scale as soon as possible, it would be hard not to rely on Chinese vaccines. Recently Western countries have paid attention to China's pursuit of ''vaccine diplomacy'' in South East Asia, Africa and Latin America. They doubt whether Beijing's aid has come without ulterior motives. if Western rich countries had not prioritised self-interests, China would not have much room for vaccine diplomacy. They should ask themselves how much they are willing to do for the poor nations.

