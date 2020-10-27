Culture Express：More than a family comedy

【明報專訊】The War with Grandpa is perhaps sailing under false colours. Disguising itself as a feel-good movie, it's not one from which you might expect to learn anything. But it actually preaches about making peace. A war between a grandpa and grandson turns into a fable for the whole human race. The routine tit for tat in the movie might not excite some of us too much despite the occasional punchlines. It's almost touching when the grandson realises at the end that he doesn't want war. It could definitely be a lesson for world leaders too. It could've done better by exploring more the idea of war and peace.