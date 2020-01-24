Editorial：Asian version of NATO is taking shape

The Quad was spearheaded in 2007 by then Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. For 13 years, it has been a loose and irregular dialogue mechanism mainly due to India's more cautious reception. Since 2017, owing to the vigorous advocacy of the Trump administration, the Quad has been more active. Furthermore, with the intensification of Sino-Indian border conflicts, India's enthusiasm for the Quad has risen sharply as well. In the Tokyo meeting earlier this month, the four countries decided to hold an annual foreign ministerial meeting regularly in future. No joint statement was issued after the meeting, and it was understood that the main reason was to maintain confidentiality and avoid irritating third parties. That said, the strategic co-ordination of the four countries is a substantive issue, and India's re-invitation of Australia to participate in military exercises is the result of such co-ordination.

The Malabar naval exercise was initiated by India in 1992, and the participating countries have not been limited to the US, Japan, India and Australia. From 2015, the exercise has taken place not only in the Indian Ocean, but also in the Western Pacific Ocean on a rotational basis, with the US and Japan being regular participants. Australia's return to the Malabar military exercise shows that the Quad mechanism is serious.

However, unlike NATO in terms of geopolitical and historical backgrounds, the four countries have diverse geo-strategic and cultural backgrounds and economic and trade relations with China despite their common interest in dealing with China. The ''Asian version of NATO'' may have taken shape, but it is still far from operational.

As David R. Stilwell, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, has said, Quad members are brought together by shared interests rather than obligations, and they have ''different perspectives'' regarding specific goals.

Therefore, it will take some time for the Quad to truly become the Asian version of NATO. Recently, South Korea has declined to join the US-led ''Quad-Plus'' security dialogue. Indonesia, the largest country in ASEAN, has also rejected the request of the US P-8 Poseidon maritime anti-submarine patrol aircraft to land and refuel there, indicating that countries in the region are cautious about picking a team in the Sino-US rivalry and will not be lured easily.

明報社評 2020.10.26：亞洲版北約現雛形 美日印澳各有打算

印度國防部上周宣布，澳洲海軍將參加預計於下月舉行的2020年馬拉巴爾海上軍事演習，由於美日已經是該軍演的固定參與者，今次澳洲重新加入，是4國事隔13年後再度會師該海上軍演，亦是繼美日印澳本月初在東京舉行「四方安全對話」機制（QUAD）外長會議之後，4國在印度太平洋地區的又一聯合行動，被外界視為這一機制的軍事合作實現突破。

「四方安全對話」機制（QUAD）是2007年由時任日本首相安倍晉三倡議發起，13年來一直是一個鬆散和不定期的對話機制，主要是印度反應較審慎。2017年後，在特朗普政府大力推動下，QUAD漸趨活躍；隨着中印邊境衝突加劇，印度對QUAD的熱情也陡升。本月初在東京會議上，4國決定今後每年定期開一次外長會議，會後雖未發表聯合聲明，但據透露主要是出於保密和避免刺激第三方的考慮。惟4國的戰略協調是實質的，印度重邀澳洲參與軍演，就是這種協調的結果。

馬拉巴爾海上軍演是印度在1992年發起舉辦，先後參與的國家也不限美日印澳4國，而從2015年起，軍演的海域就從印度洋，改成輪流在印度洋和西太平洋，美日成為固定參與者。澳洲重返馬拉巴爾軍演，證明QUAD機制是認真的。

不過，與北約形成的地緣政治和歷史淵源不同，4國在應對中方雖有共同利益，但在地緣戰略、文化背景，乃至與中國經貿關係方面，都差異很大，「亞洲版北約」或具雛形，但離真正運作尚遠。

正如美國亞太事務助理國務卿史達偉所言，QUAD各成員國因共同利益走到一起，並非受義務約束行事，對於針對的特定目標，有不同的「看問題角度」。

所以說，QUAD真正成為亞洲版北約尚需時日。最近，韓國就婉拒加入由美國主導的「四方加安全對話」（Quad-Plus）。東盟最大的國家印尼近日也拒絕了美國P-8「海神」海上反潛巡邏機在當地降落、加油的請求，說明區內國家對在中美角力中選邊站，都取態審慎，不會輕易落疊。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

loose /luːs/：not strictly organised or controlled

substantive /səbˈstæntɪv/：dealing with real, important or serious matters

lure /lʊə(r)/：to persuade or trick sb to go somewhere or to do sth by promising them a reward

