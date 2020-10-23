A Little English：Perfect Law‧3

''Come along, junior class. Three times round the field to warm up!''

The lambs are in high spirits, leaping, jumping, gambolling (歡欣雀躍), and sprinting across the grass. The sports master is happy to see that some of them are very fast indeed. He picks out several and tells them they have a chance to make the school team.

''Training will be tough, otherwise you'll be taken out in the first round by strong teams like the wolf cubs.''

''Don't worry, Sir, we'll train hard and outrun the wolfpack,'' say the students. They know that Mr Collie is very strict but fair and always looks after their best interests. Since his arrival, their school has not lost a single lamb to the wolves. They gather round the popular master to listen to his first day of term pep talk (激勵士氣的話).

''Welcome, newcomers! I've seen you run and I think most of you will improve with training and be able to outrun most competitors. Here in school, it's just a sport but outside the school, it's for real. To escape predators is a matter of life or death (是生死攸關的事).''

''Sir, we know that but this morning our class teacher told us a fable about a Perfect Law which gives sheep the right to take wolves to court, if it's being harassed. We're confused — if we have such a right, how come we still have to run whenever we see them?'' asked one of the youngest students.

''There are Natural Laws and made-up laws,'' replied their teacher. ''Made-up laws are like the rules for different sports. Each game has its own set of rules and all the players agree to follow the rules. Whoever breaks the rules, for whatever reason, must pay a penalty. That's fair. But Natural Laws are different. We animals must accept the fact that the strong can harm the weak if they want to; the only thing the weak can do is to stay away or run away. No one wants to risk paying the ultimate penalty. So, back to training. Twice round the field at top speed!''

In a blur of white wool, the lambs take off.

̷̷ Text: A Lamb ̷

■Something to : DO

Laws are open to many interpretations because language itself is a complex tool and even the simplest words have widely different meanings. For instance, the simple words, ''take in'' and ''take out'', which of the items below can you take in, take out, or both?

1. a shirt

2. a pretty girl

3. refugees

4. enemy soldiers

5. the scenery

6. a hamburger

7. garbage

8. a naive victim