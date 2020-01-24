Coming Up for Air：Fall is in the air: a short story

He should have known. That uneven smile, like his lips were caught on a fishing line, hook and all.

''Welcome. Can I help you find a title?''

The simplest of greetings, all made with that wicked smile of his.

''Hi. Yes, I'm looking for a book. I think it's called The Fallen Idol.''

''Not sure we have that book. Isn't that the name of a movie?''

''Oh, yes. You're right. But I read somewhere that it was based on a short story.''

''Yes. The Basement Room by Graham Greene.''

''Do you have it?''

''I believe so. Take a look at our short story section. In the back there by the window.''

''Great. Thanks.''

He didn't have much time to lose. They only gave him a thirty-minute lunch break. Coming here meant he'd have to make do with something from 7-11. Curry fish balls and an iced coffee, maybe. The lunch of champions.

Lunch hours were always quiet at the bookshop. The perfect getaway. Just him, his books and his thoughts. He felt the bookseller's eyes burning through his back as he walked to where he was told to go for the Greene book.

He needed to hurry. Only twenty minutes left. Look, there's the copy of The Long Goodbye. Misplaced as usual. In the history section.

It was a grey day out so the reading lamp was on. Next to that strangely comfortable wicker chair. He found the short story collection, assembled, in no particular order, on a collapsible bookshelf by the window, like an afterthought. The curtains blew in toward the bookshop. A refreshing, breezy fall day, if but a little grey.

He spotted two Greene titles. Twenty-One Stories and The Last Word. He reached for Twenty-One. The cloth boards, worn and slightly frayed, felt good in his hands. He took a furtive sniff of the book. Heaven.

''I think that's the one you want.''

The bookseller was standing next to him now, still sporting that strange smile.

''Thanks. The Last Word. Is my story in that one too?''

''Not sure, but let me check.''

The bookseller and his customer switched places. The breeze started blowing a little harder. The curtains swished against the bookseller's arm as he reached for The Last Word. It sent shivers up his spine. He stared out the window. Hong Kong always looked beautiful from up high.

''Well? Sorry, I'm in a rush.''

The bookseller thumbed through (匆匆翻閱) the book without missing a beat.

''Oh, sure. No. Your story isn't in The Last Word.''

''But yours is.''

The bookshelf went out first, then the bookseller and his curtains, snagged on some part of the moving wreck. And then came the yell. The bookseller had quite a set of lungs.

He never bothered to look out the window. Gravity is a bitch.

He took the copy of Twenty-One and tucked it under his arm. The Last Word was lying on the floor, spreadeagled, its leaves fluttering in the stiff breeze. He picked it up and tossed it out the window.

Five minutes now. Can't be late going back to work. He turned toward the door and again saw the misplaced copy of The Long Goodbye. He walked over to the book, pulled it from the bookshelf and returned it to its proper place. Poetry.

■by Albert Wan

​Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

(Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk)