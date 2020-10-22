Word Puzzle

5.The special conclusion a detective might make after looking at all the evidence.

6.The multi-pointed part on the top of the head of most sorts of chicken.

7.Some elderly people cannot see well, they have _____ eyesight.

8.An electric vehicle moving along rails in some city streets.

10. Party clothes, colourful and fun to wear: _____ rags.

11. One of these might be found in heaven: a _____ being.

■Clues Down

1. All the things needed for an activity or project.

2.To prevent or reduce an undesirable activity: to _____ it.

3.Vegetables and meat of different sorts cooked in a pot slowly: a _____.

4.Lose all self-control because of some distressing emotional experience: _____ _____. (2,7)

9.Line from a famous song: "We'll _____ again, don't know where, don't know when".

10.A word that means the number of people attending a cultural or sports event.

■by David Foulds