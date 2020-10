名人教英文：Hanging by a thread 千鈞一髮

格里:真可怕,冠狀病毒之下,處處封鎖,無數商店經營都十分艱苦。

Buster: Yes, I think some of them are going to go bust before it's lifted.

巴斯特:不錯。封鎖撤銷之前,有些商店恐怕已經倒閉。

Gerri: And those that don't will still be struggling, because they won't attract the same number of customers as they had before it all began.

格里:不倒閉的,經營仍會十分艱難,不可能再有瘟疫爆發之前那麼多顧客。

Buster: Your sister has her own hair-dressing business doesn't she? How's she doing?

巴斯特:令妹不是開理髮店的嗎?她生意怎樣?

Gerri: She's having a really hard time. She's had to let two staff go out of four, and the debts are mounting up.

格里:日子非常難過。她原本有四個僱員,已遣去兩個,而且債台逐漸高築。

Buster: Sounds as if her business is hanging by a thread.

巴斯特:看來她的生意危如累卵。

Gerri: I'm afraid that just about sums it up. I feel so sorry for her.

格里:「危如累卵」正是她目前的處境。我真為她難過。

Buster: Yes, these are grim times.

巴斯特:你說得對,這是非常艱苦的日子。

據說,從前有個國王叫戴奧尼修斯(Dionysius),聽見廷臣戴莫克利兹(Damocles)羡慕其權勢與財富,就邀他共宴,卻用馬尾毛一根,懸一利劍在他頭上,教他明白王者時刻活在危險之中。所以,hang by a thread(懸於一線)就是「危如累卵」的意思,例如:The patient's life is hanging by a thread(病人已是命若游絲)。

作者簡介︰專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明