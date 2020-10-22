名人教英文：Hanging by a thread 千鈞一髮

格里：真可怕，冠狀病毒之下，處處封鎖，無數商店經營都十分艱苦。

Buster: Yes, I think some of them are going to go bust before it's lifted.

巴斯特：不錯。封鎖撤銷之前，有些商店恐怕已經倒閉。

Gerri: And those that don't will still be struggling, because they won't attract the same number of customers as they had before it all began.

格里：不倒閉的，經營仍會十分艱難，不可能再有瘟疫爆發之前那麼多顧客。

Buster: Your sister has her own hair-dressing business doesn't she? How's she doing?

巴斯特：令妹不是開理髮店的嗎？她生意怎樣？

Gerri: She's having a really hard time. She's had to let two staff go out of four, and the debts are mounting up.

格里：日子非常難過。她原本有四個僱員，已遣去兩個，而且債台逐漸高築。

Buster: Sounds as if her business is hanging by a thread.

巴斯特：看來她的生意危如累卵。

Gerri: I'm afraid that just about sums it up. I feel so sorry for her.

格里：「危如累卵」正是她目前的處境。我真為她難過。

Buster: Yes, these are grim times.

巴斯特：你說得對，這是非常艱苦的日子。

據說，從前有個國王叫戴奧尼修斯（Dionysius），聽見廷臣戴莫克利兹（Damocles）羡慕其權勢與財富，就邀他共宴，卻用馬尾毛一根，懸一利劍在他頭上，教他明白王者時刻活在危險之中。所以，hang by a thread（懸於一線）就是「危如累卵」的意思，例如：The patient's life is hanging by a thread（病人已是命若游絲）。

作者簡介︰專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明