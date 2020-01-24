Editorial : Relaxation of rules for tourist industry

The third wave of the pandemic has dealt a blow to the Hong Kong economy. With the unemployment rate rising to 6.4%, the employment situations of most industries have worsened. Tourism-related industries are among the most hard-hit. The related unemployment rate has surged by nearly one percentage point to 11.7%, the highest level since the SARS epidemic. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has introduced two rounds of "Employment Support Scheme". Though they have been effective to a certain extent, it is impossible for the government to dip into the public coffers without limits to help companies pay salaries. For the protection of jobs to be a sustainable cause, the prerequisite is to keep COVID-19 strictly under control and allow the appropriate restoration of economic activities.

The third wave of the pandemic has never really ended. Some practices and proposals that can get to the root of the problem are difficult to implement owing to various kinds of political resistance. We have not been able to bring local infections to zero, and there have been sporadic cases of unknown origins since the beginning of October. As the pandemic remains seemingly unpredictable, Hong Kong is extremely fortunate not to have seen a sharp rise in confirmed cases over the past three weeks. The most ideal thing to do is to restart economic activities after local infections have fallen to zero. Mainland China is a success story in this regard, and Hong Kong should work towards this goal. If, however, Hong Kong can only keep the number of cases at a low level but is unable to bring it to zero for a certain period of time, it will be necessary to maintain stricter social gathering restrictions for a prolonged period. All sides will then need to work for the second-best scenario and ponder how to adapt to the new normal under which the number of cases cannot be brought to zero so as to allow the conditional and limited restoration of economic activities.

With the existence of invisible chains of transmission in the communities, Hong Kong's situation is precarious facing the pandemic, making it difficult for the city to relax social gathering restrictions massively. For the catering industry, the four-people social gathering ban is hard, but it can still do business nevertheless. For the tourist industry, however, the number of tourists from outside the city has long fallen to zero, and the long-standing four-people gathering ban has made it impossible to organise even local tours. This makes it very difficult for the tourist industry to survive the pandemic. Yesterday (October 20) the government announced a relaxation of restrictions for local tours, exempting those tours that meet anti-pandemic requirements from the four-people social gathering ban. This will at least provide a new route for the industry to survive the pandemic. Even though the move will not go a long way towards helping the industry, it is better than doing nothing. For citizens, joining a local tour can somewhat satisfy their itch to travel and compensate for the impossibility to travel abroad.

Hong Kong people are passionate about travel. Unable to take a trip amid the pandemic, some people are aching to hit the road. As the pandemic has eased off a bit recently, crowds of people are seen in shopping malls again, while tourist attractions are also teeming with visitors. A hike in the hills in the holidays has become a favourite with many people, while some prefer to spend their weekends on an outlying island.

Will tour agencies turn a blind eye to tour participants who are uncooperative? Are those anti-pandemic measures only motions to go through? These are questions that must be well thought out. If black sheep are found, they must be punished strictly as a deterrent to others.

明報社評2020.10.21：刺激本土經濟撐就業 本地遊鬆綁順水推舟

政府為「本地遊」鬆綁，符合防疫要求的本地旅行團，可以豁免4人限聚令規定，每團人數上限為30。

第三波疫情打擊本港經濟，失業率升至6.4%，大多數行業的就業狀况均見惡化，旅遊相關行業是重災區之一，失業率急升近1個百分點，達到11.7%，是SARS後最高。疫情爆發以來，當局推出兩輪「保就業」計劃，雖有一定作用，然而政府不可能無止境動用財政儲備津貼出糧，撐就業要可持續，離不開以嚴控疫情為前提，適度多讓經濟活動恢復。

第三波疫情從未真正斷尾，一些正本清源的做法和主張，又因為種種政治阻力，難以貫徹執行。本地感染無法「清零」，踏入10月，不明源頭個案仍然斷斷續續出現，疫情一度有反覆之虞，過去3周確診病例未有急增，實屬萬幸。經濟活動待本地感染「基本清零」後重開，乃是最理想做法，內地是成功例子，香港應朝這方向繼續努力；萬一香港未來一段時間，只能把疫情壓制在低水平，無法「基本清零」，必須長時間維持較嚴厲的社交距離限制，各方亦得退而求其次，思考如何適應這個「無法清零」的疫下新常態，嘗試讓一些經濟活動有條件、有限度復常。

社區存在隱形傳播鏈，本港疫情如履薄冰，很難大舉放寬社交距離限制。對飲食業來說，4人限聚令規定雖嚴，仍有生意可做，可是對旅遊業而言，外地遊客早已歸零，4人限聚長期持續，連本地遊也開不了，實在很難生存下去。昨天政府宣布給本地遊「鬆綁」，容許符合防疫要求的旅行團豁免4人限聚規定，對於業界「疫境求存」，總算多了一條生路可走，即使實際幫助有限，始終比什麼都不做好。從市民角度，參與本地遊亦可滿足一下「旅遊癮」，彌補暫時無法外遊的遺憾。

港人熱愛旅遊，疫下無法出行，部分人心癢難耐。近期本港疫情略為緩和，商場人潮復現，郊遊熱點同樣熙來攘往，假日行山成為不少人鍾情的活動，有人則喜歡到離島度周末。

旅行社為了生意，會否對不合作團友隻眼開隻眼閉？防疫措施會否流於門面工夫？這些都是必須密切關注的問題，倘若發現害群之馬，當局必須嚴肅懲處，以收阻嚇作用。

■Glossary

生字

itch : a strong desire to do sth

black sheep : a person who is different from the rest of their family or another group, and who is considered bad or embarrassing

deterrent : a thing that makes sb less likely to do sth