Common Nonsense：Authoritarianisation!

I love Bertrand Russell whose wit and wisdom is equally quotable and employable: ''Language has two interconnected merits: first, that it is social, and second that it supplies public expression for thoughts.'' We won't shy away from making our thoughts public. That is why I enjoy hosting my radio show.

The other day I invited Professor (he's always an academic even if he could find no place in our universities) Benny Tai, my former teacher, to join me in the programme and have quite a refreshing chat while on air. We chatted on the very pressing and depressing political aura over Hong Kong. We wondered if the political model of Singapore could be a reference, a path this city is about to take or even has started taking. What's the model exhibited by Singapore, the city state of intriguing racial and religious complexities?

Without telling each other, both Benny and I were reading Jothie Rajah's Authoritarian Rule of Law: Legislation, Discourse and Legitimacy in Singapore. We are likewise charmed by the expression of ''Authoritarian Rule of Law''. I first found it an oxymoron and now I still think so. How could our faith in the rule of law land on the muddy terrain of authoritarianism? Or how could authoritarianism sustain its unfaithful faith in the rule of law which is meant to constrain and restrain the arbitrary authority? Authoritarianism and the rule of law form an odd couple. Should they not court each other on day one?

Jothie Rajah contends that the Singaporean model is grounded on the law and legislation, which consolidate the monopoly of politics and the institutionalisation of the ruling party, the People's Action Party. To put it bluntly, Rajah says, ''Singapore has selectively performed emasculated facets of the 'rule of law', facets which lack that core capacity to limit state power.'' Singaporean law is still of consistency, certainty and institutional rationality but nevertheless it is illiberal. The law in Singapore is deprived of the virtue of the classical notion of the rule of law conceived by A. V. Dicey, the English jurist, who considered, inter alia, the protection of liberal rights is the prime concerns of any version of the rule of law. Perhaps, by shifting to the expression of ''rule by law'' which highlights the subordination of the law to political dominance, the oddity of the marriage of authoritarianism and the rule of law could be absolved readily. Rajah's preference for adjoining ''rule of law'' with ''authoritarianism'' in her book is not always convincing though the term for its own oddity could always spur our probing debates regarding the constitutional infrastructure of the polity in Singapore.

Benny and I are more amused by coining a term for the HKSAR which is moving towards the subordination of the law to political dominance enjoyed by the administration. The point is to vividly and acidly characterise the path on which the administration is dragging us and whereto: an ever-escalating authoritarian regime sustained by illiberal laws ranging from mask law to emergency law, and public order law to the national security law!

How about Authoritarianising? Or Authoritarianisation?

Both terms would draw tears from our weeping hearts. The former denotes what we are going through, perhaps stoppable but nevertheless unstopped. The latter airs the desperate state of affairs in which authoritarianism is already a brute fact crushing our hopes and aspirations for our rights, liberties and fortunes.

I, probably joined by Benny, am more pleased to have these new terms to be found in a proper dictionary instead of having their entries in our history book of Hong Kong.

■/ Glossary 生字 /

shy away from 畏避

aura 氛圍

oxymoron 矛盾語

authoritarianism 專權政體

court 求愛於

subordination 從屬

■by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.