Editorial：Premature end of vacancy tax

The major cause of Hong Kong's sky-high property prices is the shortage of land and housing. Looking at the tendency of property prices to ''climb forever'', some property developers have become unwilling to sell too many units at one time even after the completion of new-builds. In early 2018, government officials suggested introducing the vacancy tax in a bid to release these unsold flats into the market and increase housing supply. However, progress in the related legislation work has been slow and the government has now even indicated the decision to back down. The Transport and Housing Bureau has said it is considering not to proceed with the legislation concerned in response to the latest economic situation as well as the views of society. It is highly possible that the vacancy tax will become the latest example of the government's way of ''having discussions without any decision, making decisions without any execution''.

Since the middle of last year, Hong Kong has been hit by first the anti-extradition storm and then the COVID-19 pandemic. The economy has kept going down. However, government figures show that regardless of the state of the economy, the number of unsold first-hand flats has kept increasing over the past few years. When the idea of the vacancy tax was first proposed in 2018, the government said there were about 9,000 completed but unsold first-hand private housing units, a sharp increase of 80% from 2015. The figure passed the 10,000 level in early summer last year, and rose further to 11,200 in June. In the times of a bull market for real estate, holding apartments in reserve is a price-raising tactic by the developers who want to fetch higher prices as the market booms. In the hard times of the market, the developers may also be unwilling to cut prices and would rather leave the units unsold.

Although Hong Kong's economy has fallen into deep recession, property prices have not dropped significantly over the past year. Compared to the level of the historical high, the slide has only been around 5%. That stems from the serious shortage of land and housing supply as well as people's high demand for homes. Moreover, the global flood of hot money as a result of the ''money-printing'' (or quantitative easing) measures implemented by various countries to fight the pandemic has also supported the real estate market. Last month, as the pandemic in Hong Kong eased off, the city's property prices seemed to show signs of bottoming out as well. The prices of luxury properties, which once saw a sales slump, have also started to rebound.

Now that the Hong Kong government plans to halt the related legislation, those developers who have held a large reserve of pricey luxury homes will no longer need to cut their prices for a quick sale. They are of course very happy with the government's decision. As for the other developers, they may also tend to wait and keep an eye on the development of the pandemic and market conditions so as to adjust the timing and strategy of putting up the newly built apartments for sale accordingly. As far as the first-hand property vacancy tax is concerned, the government should consider the long-term situation rather than the present only. The government should press ahead with the legislation to make sure that it has the policy tools at its flexible disposal.

明報社評 2020.10.20：空置稅無疾而終 囤積惜售易加劇

政府「因應最新經濟情况」，考慮暫停一手樓空置稅立法，發展商當然高興，可是當局就此讓立法無疾而終，做法是否恰當，值得商榷。疫情打擊經濟是不爭事實，然而樓市並未出現顯著下調，樓價比起歷史高位僅下跌約5％，疫下環球低息，本港房屋需求強烈，供應卻持續緊張，根據官方數字，一手私樓空置單位過去兩年持續增加，當中除了豪宅，亦有針對中產市場的一般單位，發展商看好疫後樓市，「惜售」情况有可能變本加厲。政府最初推出空置稅，為的是打擊囤積居奇、增加房屋供應，目標不應有變。

本港樓價高企，主因是土地房屋供應不足，部分發展商見樓價「長升長有」，即使新樓落成，也不願大舉出售單位。2018年初，政府官員提出引入空置稅，釋放空置單位，增加房屋供應，然立法進度緩慢，政府現更有意打退堂鼓。運房局表示，因應最新經濟情况及社會意見，考慮暫不再推動立法。空置稅大有可能成為政府「議而不決、決而不行」最新例子。

去年中以來，香港先後受反修例風暴和疫情衝擊，經濟每况愈下，可是政府數據卻反映，過去數年不管經濟好壞，一手空置單位都在增加。2018年空置稅提出時，政府表示已落成但未出售的一手私樓單位約有9000個，較2015年激增八成；去年初夏，相關數字突破1萬，及至今年6月，一手空置單位更升至11,200個。市道好的時候，發展商期望樓價水漲船高，惜售成為抬價策略；市道差的時候，發展商不願劈價求售，寧可單位空置。

香港經濟雖然陷入深度衰退，然而過去一年樓價未見明顯下跌，比起之前的歷史高位，跌幅僅約5%，究其原因是土地房屋供應嚴重不足，市民置業需求殷切，各國「印鈔」抗疫、環球熱錢氾濫，同樣支撐着樓市。上月本港疫情有所放緩，樓價似有見底迹象，之前滯銷的豪宅，樓價也開始反彈。

現在港府打算叫停立法，手持大量貴價豪宅的發展商，毋須急於割價求售，當然非常高興，其他發展商亦可能傾向觀望疫情和市况，調整開盤時機和策略。引入一手樓空置稅，看的是長遠，不應只着眼於目前，政府應該繼續立法，確保手上有靈活政策工具可用。

