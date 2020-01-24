Australian in HK：Pope Francis' vision for post-COVID-19 world

The document says that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the failure of the world to work together during a crisis. It calls for more fraternity and solidarity, and is a plea to reject wars.

Especially moving in the document is the Pope's reflection on the story of the Good Samarian as an example of love which transcends prejudices, historical and cultural barriers, and petty interests.

The full text of the document is here: http://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/encyclicals/documents/papa-francesco_20201003_enciclica-fratelli-tutti.html