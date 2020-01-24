John Larrysson's Column：Latin in upper-class English

Sometimes English words were seen as lower class and upper-class people wanted a more posh-sounding word. The English word autumn was taken from the Old French (originally from the Latin autumnus). There was a perfectly good English word for the season, harvest (from the Old English hærfest). However that sounded too lower class, using the word harvest made one sound like a farmer. The word autumn replaced it.

People who wanted to sound more important used words like circle, annual and vocabulary because they were (mispronounced/mispelt) Latin from circulus, annualis and vocabularium. Being more difficult to spell seemed to be a point in their favour. Upper-class people certainty preferred them to regular English words such as ring, year and word which come from the Old English hring, gear/ger and word.

Even today, scientists often use Latin, sometimes because they need very specific words, but sometimes just to sound important. For example, ''We microbiologists don't say grow bacteria; we say culture prokaryotic micro-organisms.''

So remember that some English words are for common use and others are used by important people. You have a pet dog, from the Scottish Gaelic peata and Old English docga. The police have a canine unit, from the Latin caninus unitas.

Audio and full text: link.mingpao.com/15488.htm