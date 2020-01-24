Editorial：Fukushima nuclear sewage is a major problem

As the cooling water has become contaminated, it has been official practice to store over 1.2 million tonnes of it in the plant area, and the nuclear sewage is still increasing at a rate of around 170 tonnes per day. Theoretically, the only way to solve the problem once and for all is to remove the nuclear fuel residue from the reactors, but it is not clear when this will happen. According to the latest media reports in Japan, the Japanese government has decided to ''decontaminate'' the nuclear sewage before it is discharged into the sea, with an announcement to be made by the end of this month at the earliest. According to a Japanese source, from its approval to the disposal in 2022, the government will have a year or so to try its best to explain the decision to the rest of the country and abroad, but whether this will be enough to allay the concerns of neighbouring countries and the Japanese fishing industry is another matter.

In addition to discharging the nuclear sewage into the sea or the atmosphere, the Japanese government has other options to consider. It can, for example, use advanced technology to further filter and concentrate the sewage, or store the sewage in a safer place. Foreign nuclear experts have also pointed out that TEPCO has admitted that there are still places where more sewage repositories can be built.

Environmental groups have questioned the government's decision to release the nuclear sewage into the sea, arguing that it is just a convenient way to save money and cut costs. As for Japanese fishermen, they are worried that the industry's reputation for the safety of its fish will be affected, and that will deal a blow to the industry. After the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the authorities and TEPCO were accused of covering up the disaster and failing to respond to the contingency. It was then alleged that they had known that the nuclear power plant was not strong enough to withstand the tsunami, and successive lawsuits are still ongoing.

As Shaun Burnie, a senior nuclear expert at Greenpeace Germany, says, there are too many untruths and lies about the Fukushima disaster and its aftermath, making it hard to trust TEPCO or the Japanese authorities. If the Japanese authorities insist on discharging nuclear sewage into the sea, there could be a strong backlash. If the Japanese government carries on in complete disregard of the reactions of its neighbours, the Hong Kong government should also re-examine the issue of the importation of forestry and fishery products from Fukushima and its neighbouring prefectures.

明報社評 2020.10.19：福島核污水為患 排放海洋爭議大

日本福島核災發生近10年，日本政府有意短期內拍板，將核災現場積存的逾百萬噸「核污水」排放入海。日方強調有關污水經過濾處理，已「去除大多數輻射物質」，排入大海稀釋不會有安全問題，云云，然而不僅當地漁業組織強烈反對，韓國等鄰近國家亦密切關注。福島核災爆發以來，日本當局與東京電力公司（下稱東電）很多說法，屢被批評不盡不實，兩年前東電承認有污水在過濾後仍驗出危險放射物質超標，需要公開道歉，如果日方真的認為核污水已經「安全無害」，大可拿來在國內作其他用途，毋須排入海中。

由於這些冷卻用水已染污，當局一貫做法是將它們儲存在核電站範圍，迄今累計有超過120萬噸，現時核污水仍以每天大約170噸的速度增加。理論上，只有取走反應堆內的核燃料殘餘物，才能一勞永逸解決問題，可是何時方能走到這一步，仍是未知數。根據日本傳媒最新說法，日本政府已大體敲定將核污水「淨化」再排入海，最快本月底公布。日方人士透露，由政府拍板到2022年正式排放尚有一年多時間，當局會盡力向國內外解釋，然而這是否足以釋除周邊國家及日本漁業界的憂慮，卻是另一回事。

除了排入大海或大氣，日方其實還有別的方案可以考慮，例如運用先進技術，進一步將廢水過濾及濃縮，又或將廢水集中儲藏於較安全地方，有外國核專家更指出，東電承認仍有地方可以興建更多廢水儲存庫。

環保組織質疑，當局選擇排放入海，只是為了省錢方便減成本，日本漁民則擔心，此舉將影響外界對當地魚獲安全的風評，嚴重打擊漁業。福島核災發生後，日本當局和東電被指隱瞞災情、應變不力，其後又被指早知核電站抵禦海嘯能力不足，相繼官司至今仍在持續。

誠如德國綠色和平高級核專家貝奈恩（Shaun Burnie）所說，福島核災及善後處理，有太多不盡不實之言和謊話，很難相信東電或日本官方。倘若日本當局一意孤行排放核污水入海，有可能惹來強烈反彈。倘若日本政府不理鄰國反應，執意為之，港府亦需重新審視有關福島及鄰近縣區農林水產輸入的問題。

■/ Glossary生字 /

sewage /ˈsuːɪdʒ/：used water and waste substances that are produced by human bodies and carried away from houses and factories through special pipes

withstand /wɪðˈstænd/：to be strong enough not to be hurt or damaged by extreme conditions, the use of force, etc

prefecture /ˈpriːfektʃə(r)/：an area of local government in some countries, for example France, Italy and Japan

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm