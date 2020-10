【明報專訊】"We were enjoying a few moments of pleasure on a seesaw (蹺蹺板) when the board suddenly gave away," Timothy said. "I find it odd that only my side of the board gave away," Chadwick frowned. "That's because you're so heavy," Timothy answered. In this case give away refers to something yielding or breaking. "I can always hear when you're coming because the floor gives away when you walk on it," Timothy added.