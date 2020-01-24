Editorial：Shenzhen to attract talents from all over the world

China has entered a new stage of development that emphasises quality over quantity. The six historic missions of Shenzhen in the new era require the city to uphold the spirit of ''exploration'', the vigour of ''innovation'' and the style of ''action'', to do its utmost to upgrade itself in all aspects, to explore a set of replicable development experiences for the whole country, and to take positive steps to further promote the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Shenzhen is positioned as a ''major engine'' of the Greater Bay Area. It should promote the connection of rules and mechanisms between the economies of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, as well as speed up the construction of intercity railways in the Greater Bay Area to facilitate the efficient and convenient flow of people, goods and other factors of production and enhance market integration. The future role and functions of Shenzhen in the region could not be clearer.

In August this year, the State Council proposed the building of the country's fourth ''comprehensive national science centre'' with Shenzhen as the main base. Shenzhen should give priority to the construction of an early-start zone for a comprehensive national science centre in the Greater Bay Area and strengthen the synergy and co-ordination of innovation resources with Hong Kong and Macao. The State Council also demanded that Shenzhen properly plan and build Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park at the Lok Ma Chau Loop.

There was a time when Hong Kong viewed Singapore as its competitor and compared itself to Singapore. However, Shenzhen has caught up with Hong Kong and is now both Hong Kong's partner for co-operation and a formidable competitor. Hong Kong has a solid base which has been years in the making, and its financial and professional services remain its strengths. However, if we don't pull ourselves up by our bootstraps, sooner or later we will be overtaken.

Shenzhen's six missions are not only about pursuing technological innovation, cultivating future industries and developing a digital economy, but also about raising the level of governance and building a market-oriented, rule-of-law and internationalised business environment. In all aspects, Shenzhen is asked to ''measure itself against international yardsticks of excellence''. If Shenzhen achieves all this, it will be on a par with other world-class metropolises.

In the ''six missions'', it is mentioned that Shenzhen should vigorously develop modern service industries such as finance, accounting, law, and convention and exhibition, which are undoubtedly the strengths of Hong Kong at present. However, Shenzhen is not catching up at the speed of a tortoise. Digital currency and data trading markets are all new things, and each of them can provide an opportunity for one to overtake another. If Hong Kong continues to be a complacent rabbit, it is only a matter of time before we are overtaken.

The invisible hand of the market dictates that talent and capital will always flow to where there are more opportunities. This has nothing to do with being ''planned''. Rather than struggle with this, Hong Kong should be actively involved and have a voice to ensure that the development of the Greater Bay Area will have a positive impact on Hong Kong rather than a negative one.

明報社評 2020.10.15：深圳要聚天下英才 港需爭氣投入灣區

短短40年，深圳由窮鄉僻壤成為現代化、國際化大都市，習近平出席慶祝大會發言，提出「十項總結」、「六項使命」，前者回顧經驗，後者展望未來，勾勒深圳、大灣區以至國家的發展方向。

國家發展進入新階段，重質多於求量，深圳在新時代的六項歷史使命，除了要求深圳秉持「闖」的精神、「創」的勁頭、「幹」的作風，在各方面全力自我提升、為全國摸索一套可以複製的發展經驗，同時亦要積極作為，深入推進粵港澳大灣區建設。

深圳的定位是大灣區「重要引擎」，要推動粵港澳三地經濟運行的規則銜接、機制對接，同時亦要加快大灣區城際鐵路建設，促進人流物流等各類生產要素高效便捷流動，提升市場一體化水平。深圳未來在區內的角色和作用，已是清楚不過。

今年8月國務院提出以深圳為主陣地，建設全國第四個「綜合性國家科學中心」，深圳要以大灣區綜合性國家科學中心先行啟動區建設為抓手，加強與港澳創新資源協同配合，另外亦要求深圳規劃建設好河套深港科技創新合作區。

曾幾何時，香港常以新加坡作為競爭對手和比較對象，不過深圳現已從後追上，未來既是香港合作伙伴，同時亦是強大競爭對手。香港有積累多年的底子，金融和專業服務仍是強項，然而若不努力振作，早晚會被他人超越。

深圳六項使命，追求的不止是科技創新、培育未來產業、發展數碼經濟，還包括治理水平的提升，建設市場化、法治化、國際化營商環境，在各方面均要「對標（對比標杆找差距）國際一流水平」，倘若深圳真能一一做到，這已經是足以跟其他世界級大都會並肩。

六項使命提到深圳要大力發展金融、會計、法律、會展等現代服務業，這些無疑是目前香港的強項，然而深圳可不是以龜速從後追趕，數碼貨幣、數據交易市場等，全是新生事物，每一樣都可以成為彎道超車的契機，倘若香港繼續當自滿的兔子，早晚會被人追上。

市場無形之手，決定了人才與資金永遠流向機會更多的地方，這跟「被規劃」全無關係，香港與其為此糾結，不如積極參與其中，爭取發言權，確保大灣區發展為香港帶來積極而非消極的影響。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

do one's utmost：try as hard as possible

pull yourself up by your bootstraps：to improve your situation yourself, without help from other people

complacent /kəmˈpleɪsnt/：too satisfied with yourself or with a situation, so that you do not feel that any change is necessary

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm