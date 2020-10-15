Word Puzzle

2. Country on the Pacific coast of South America; the River Amazon starts here.

6. A dishonest statement that gives people wrong information.

7. An unpleasant row, a noise that might make you want to cover your ears.

9. Expression used when bringing together the details of an argument: in _____.

11. To drop all connections with the shore and start a voyage: to _____ off.

■Clues Down

1. A tool that might be used to make rough surfaces smooth.

3. In a discussion an expression introducing some contrary point. (4,2)

4. Prefix indicating the opposite (think about to lock and to _____lock).

5. These are needed to make a bike move if it has no motor.

8. To leave out; to fail to include, either by accident or on purpose.

10. Abbreviation for a small quantity of liquid — about a quarter of a teaspoonful.

■by David Foulds