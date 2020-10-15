名人教英文：To muscle in on 强行闖入

傑里：聽說，令兄開了一家小型啤酒廠。

Sunak: Yes, he got so dissatisfied with the mass-produced beer they sell in bars and thought he could do better. There are a lot of beer enthusiasts like him now brewing what they call 'craft beer' in micro-breweries.

蘇納克：不錯。他很不滿意一般酒吧賣的那些大量生產的啤酒，認為自己釀的會較好。目前，不少啤酒愛好者都和他一樣，自行在微型啤酒廠釀製他們所謂精製啤酒。

Jerry: Good for him. How's he doing?

傑里：令兄幹得好。生意怎樣？

Sunak: Very well up to now. Both his beers have become very popular locally and he's begun to supply them further afield. But there are clouds on the horizon.

蘇納克：生意至今都很好。他釀的兩種啤酒，在本地深受歡迎，並開始供給較遠的地區。不過，未來不能無憂。

Jerry: Oh dear! What's the problem?

傑里：啊，有什麼憂慮？

Sunak: Well, the big breweries have spotted that craft beers are becoming more and more popular. They can see that there's a lot of money to be made in that market.

蘇納克：那些大啤酒廠發覺，精製啤酒愈來愈受歡迎，而且這個市場有大利可圖。

Jerry: So the big boys have begun to muscle in on the craft beer scene?

傑里：於是那些大廠商要進軍這個精製啤酒市場？

Sunak: Absolutely right. They've started to take over micro-breweries and are pushing their craft beers very hard at keen prices. Some independent micro-breweries have already gone out of business.

蘇納克：一點不錯。他們開始收購微型啤酒廠，並且以難於競爭的價錢促銷。一些獨立的微型啤酒廠已經倒閉。

Jerry: Your brother must be very worried then.

傑里：令兄一定十分擔心。

Sunak: He certainly is.

蘇納克：他實在擔心得很。

Muscle 作名詞，指「肌肉」或「力量」，例如：The Green Party has a lot of muscle in this country（綠黨在這個國家很有影響力）。Muscle 作動詞，一般和 in 連用，指「强行闖入」或「以力量取得（部分或全部）」，其後可用 on 帶出受詞（object），例如：①When I had done all the hard work, he tried to muscle in and share the success（最困難的工作我都做了，他就硬要加入，想分一杯羹）。②The secret police are muscling in on every aspect of our lives（秘密警察正着手干預我們生活的每一部分）。

作者簡介：專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明