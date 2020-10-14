Study Abroad：Medically speaking ...

As an international student on an F-1 visa, healthcare is a bit more straightforward for me. Since my university requires me to enrol in their default health plan, I don't actually have a choice. The plan costs a whopping US$3,420 per year, almost nine times what I pay in the UK, and even more compared to what I pay in Hong Kong, which is next to nothing since I rarely ever see a doctor. In addition to that, I have to pay a US$10 co-payment for most medical visits and even more for emergency room visits. That said, the plan is supposed to be quite comprehensive and should cover any serious injury or illness. There are schools that don't require such a comprehensive coverage and let you choose your own insurance.

■Writer's Profile

Alice is a freshman at Cornell University intending to major in Economics and Computer Science, having previously studied in the UK for six years. A lover of languages, she studies French, Italian, Japanese and picks up bits of other languages when she can.

(Email: sze.ayw@gmail.com)