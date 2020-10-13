Culture Express : A tribute to free press

Nowadays free press is tainted with suspicious colours of fake news in some regions. Citizens' rights are no longer associated with basic freedoms, let alone those having to do with ethnic minorities. The atmosphere in the scenes about protagonist Gareth Jones experiencing famine in Ukraine is thought-provoking. Living in a metropolis, we Hong Kongers are indeed very fortunate. We don't need to care so much about the distinction between an authoritarian regime and a free democracy, as we always have the best of both worlds. And we have taken that for granted for so long. Some of us think about the definition of truth after things that happened more than a year ago. But philosophy would not help, as it could not simply be construed as a mirror that directly reflects our world. Nor could it be considered as any kind of ideology.

We are in those real journalists' debt forever.

■Glossary 生字

fodder 談資

left-leaning 左傾的

construe sth as sth 將……理解為

in sb's debt 對某人有虧欠

■Text: Ian Lam

