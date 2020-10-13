Culture Express : A tribute to free press

【明報專訊】The cinema house was cold during the screening of Mr Jones at a local fancy mall. Modern cinematic techniques, as well as the comfortable surroundings, sometimes give me a strange sense of guilt. Arts faculties around the world run lessons about films and critical theories, as the use of simple film editing like fast-forwarding the train scenes makes the film good fodder for verbose academic discussion. But left-leaning scholars seldom reflect on their hypocritic compromise with the brutal crackdowns by the Soviet Union, only criticising the corrupted systems of the West. All this is cliché though, as people living in a democracy are no longer interested in self-reflection. At most they read books about famine in Ukraine and know similar things happening elsewhere. Granted, as long as they live a comfortable life style, why bother thinking about things happening outside their own countries?
Nowadays free press is tainted with suspicious colours of fake news in some regions. Citizens' rights are no longer associated with basic freedoms, let alone those having to do with ethnic minorities. The atmosphere in the scenes about protagonist Gareth Jones experiencing famine in Ukraine is thought-provoking. Living in a metropolis, we Hong Kongers are indeed very fortunate. We don't need to care so much about the distinction between an authoritarian regime and a free democracy, as we always have the best of both worlds. And we have taken that for granted for so long. Some of us think about the definition of truth after things that happened more than a year ago. But philosophy would not help, as it could not simply be construed as a mirror that directly reflects our world. Nor could it be considered as any kind of ideology.
We are in those real journalists' debt forever.
■Glossary 生字
fodder 談資
left-leaning 左傾的
construe sth as sth 將……理解為
in sb's debt 對某人有虧欠
■Text: Ian Lam
An update on the latest cultural events