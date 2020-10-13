Editorial : The White House reality show

Since his COVID-19 diagnosis, Trump has made unexpected, juicy moves almost every day. From undergoing an untried drug cocktail to going on a "car parade" amid the pandemic, and rapidly returning to the White House within less than four days of his admission to the hospital to returning to the campaign trail at the weekend, there have been all sorts of unlikely and unsuitable situations that have kept happening. The White House has become a stage for a reality show with more twists and turns than a soap opera. A White House doctor's comments about the president's condition have caused a string of confusions. As for Trump himself, he said he was in good health and "not contagious", and could attend public events. Even his attending physician gave the green light to the surprise of many. Trump's increasingly erratic and carefree behaviour since contracting the virus has scandalised people.

Recent US presidential elections have normally come with three debates. Last week the Debate Committee suggested that the second debate of the week be conducted by online video streaming. Trump flatly opposed that, criticising the committee for "favouring Biden". It has raised concern about whether the next two debates will end before they start. Last week, the Fed chairman called for a new stimulus package to be introduced as soon as possible. While his words were still ringing in the ears, Trump suddenly announced that he was suspending talks with the Democratic Party on a relief package, saying that he will discuss it after the election. The financial markets were shocked. Owing to the pandemic, every sector in the US is facing a downturn and is under pressure to close down. Many unemployed people have exhausted their savings and are riddled with debts, and the repeated delays in delivering relief packages are pushing millions of Americans into desperate straits. A Republican senator described the suspension of talks as a major mistake. At last Trump changed his tone within less than a day, first talking about his willingness to save the airline industry and then returning to the theme of large-scale relief efforts.

After the 2008 financial crisis, the US relied on quantitative easing to print money to save its economy, but the problems of unequal wealth distribution and disparity between the rich and the poor have worsened. The discontent of the white middle class led to Trump's rise to power. But Trump has not got a good solution, and the pandemic has become a catalyst, further widening the gap between the rich and the poor. Racial discrimination is deeply rooted in American society, and Trump's alleged promotion of a far-right ideology of white supremacy has compounded the problem. Protests and violence over racial discrimination have carried on for months ceaselessly.

The US is currently like a pressure cooker, with political, social and economic tensions rising and different crises escalating and compounding with each other. The situation is reaching boiling point. This election is seen as the most politically risky election in the US in decades. With Trump and Biden as the front runners, the focus is doubtless on who will occupy the White House. However, this election is a major test for American society and democracy. Any reckless actions or incitement could lead to a catastrophe.

明報社評2020.10.12：白宮真人騷峰迴路轉 高風險大選考驗美國

美國大選臨近，白宮真人騷天天上演，劇情超現實，幕幕出意料。特朗普作為全球最有權力的人，握有足以毁滅世界的核武按鈕，民主黨揚言設立眾議院專責委員會，審視特朗普狀態是否仍能履行職務，雖屬政治操作，卻也突顯他的反覆無常，已到令人憂慮的地步。

特朗普確診以來，幾乎每天都有出人意料的話題舉措，由接受前所未試的藥物混合治療，到疫下座駕「出巡」、入院不足4天便火速重返白宮，以至周末重新參與選舉造勢活動，種種不太可能、不太應該出現的情况陸續發生，白宮成為真人騷舞台，情節峰迴路轉尤甚於肥皂劇。白宮醫生談論總統病情，說法一再出現混亂，特朗普則自言健康狀况良好，「沒有傳染力」，可以出席公開活動，就連主診醫生亦開綠燈，不少人嘖嘖稱奇；特朗普染疫後行事愈見反覆無常、隨心所欲，同樣令人側目。

3場辯論是美國大選近年慣例，辯論委員會上周提議，本周第二場辯論改採視像形式，特朗普斷然拒絕，抨擊委員會「偏袒拜登」，之後兩場辯論會否無疾而終，惹人關注。上周聯儲局主席呼籲盡快推出刺激經濟新方案，言猶在耳，特朗普卻突然宣布，中止與民主黨的紓困方案談判，留待大選後再談，市場大為震驚。疫下美國百業凋敝面臨倒閉壓力，不少失業者花光積蓄，負債纍纍，紓困方案一拖再拖，將把百萬計美國民眾推向絕境，有共和黨參議員形容，中止談判是重大錯誤，結果特朗普不足一天便改口風，先談願救航空業，之後又重提大規模紓困。

金融海嘯後，美國靠量化寬鬆印鈔挽救經濟，然而財富不均、貧富懸殊問題卻愈發嚴重，中產白人的不滿，促成特朗普上台，可是特朗普實際並無良方，疫情更成了催化劑，進一步擴大貧富差距。美國社會種族歧視根深柢固，特朗普被指鼓吹白人極右思想，令問題變得更為複雜，連月來不滿種族歧視的示威和暴力活動未嘗止息。

當前美國猶如一個壓力鍋，政治、社會和經濟張力持續上升，危機交錯不斷升溫，大有走向沸點之勢。今屆大選被視為數十年來美國政治風險最高的選舉，特朗普和拜登作為台前主角，誰主白宮固然是重點，然而這次大選更是美國社會和民主政治的一次重大考驗，任何不顧後果的鹵莽操作和煽風點火，都有可能引起大禍。

■Glossary 生字

juicy : interesting because you find it shocking or exciting

straits : a very difficult situation especially because of lack of money

catastrophe : a sudden event that causes many people to suffer