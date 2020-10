【明報專訊】Chadwick gave Timothy a gift. "You know, the way I talk to Tina and the way I attend to (關心) her wishes gives away exactly how much she means to me," Timothy said. "What does that have to do with me?" Chadwick asked. "Well, I think your choice of gifts clearly gives away how you feel about me," Timothy frowned. In this instance (情况), give away means to reveal, uncover or disclose.