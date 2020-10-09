Editorial：Alarming resurgence of pandemic

The third wave of the pandemic has never really ended. A complete victory in the efforts to clear the virus has been elusive. Invisible chains of transmission still exist in the community. The alarm of pandemic resurgence has been sounded again and again recently without much reaction from the community. Pandemic fatigue seems to have turned into a trend of indifference, and some people are taking chances, obeying the pandemic prevention regulations only on the surface. If the situation continues, it is only a matter of time before the pandemic worsens again, and by then the preventive measures would have to be tightened again. A social and economic recovery would remain nowhere in sight.

Over the past three months, Hong Kong's overall pandemic prevention and control capabilities have improved, but there are still many weak links. One of them is the lack of tracking capacity. Virus testing capabilities have surely been enhanced. But other factors are holding them back.

Last month 1.7 million people underwent tests under the Universal Community Testing Programme. It has played a positive role in identifying invisible chains of transmission. However, there was still a wide discrepancy between the actual numbers and the target expected by the experts, which had been millions of participants. Some people did not participate because they wanted to avoid the hassle or because the pandemic was slowing down, while many others boycotted the programme for political reasons.

The number of cases with unknown sources is on the rise. Students have been diagnosed for the first time since classes resumed, and the alarm of a recurrence of the pandemic has been sounded again and again. Many people do not seem to feel that the crisis is approaching again. There is a likelihood that pandemic fatigue that has accumulated for a long time is evolving into indifference, with some businesses not complying with the rules of social restrictions. Some people have let down their guard and engaged in risky social gatherings. They have pushed the issue of pandemic prevention to the back of their minds.

Experts have repeatedly called on restaurants to step up pandemic prevention measures, such as arranging for manpower to separate the tasks of delivering food to tables and tidying them up. However, not many restaurants have implemented these measures in practice. Worse still, some restaurants do not even comply with such basic requirements as a maximum of four people per table.

Apart from restaurants, bars are also places with a high risk of infection. Recently, there have been clusters of infections related to a bar. Information provided by the authorities indicates that the bar in question might not have complied with the two-people-per-table rule.

The industry stresses that the black sheep are few and far between, and that outsiders should not tar all businesses in the industry with the same brush. However, if such infringement continues and there are other clusters of infections, the authorities may have no other choice but to tighten pandemic prevention restrictions or even order the closure of the business.

Recently people have expressed the hope that the authorities can further relax the preventive measures. Depending on the development of the pandemic, there seems to be no room for further relaxation in the near future. If the rise of cases with unknown sources continues and community outbreaks occur, the restrictions may even have to be tightened again.

In view of the rising risk of a recurrence of the pandemic, the authorities should take early action to implement as soon as possible the routine testing of specific high-risk groups. At the same time, they should step up the inspections of various types of regulated premises to impose heavy penalties on non-compliant businesses. The public should also exercise vigilance again and prepare themselves for the fight against the pandemic as soon as possible.

明報社評 2020.10.08：疫情復熾響警號 抗疫冷感現隱憂

本港疫情反覆，近兩周出現十多宗源頭不明個案，酒吧群組、學生染疫等情况令人憂慮；部分市民防疫意識鬆懈，在酒店房間群聚開派對，無視傳播風險，同樣觸目驚心。

第3波疫情從未真正斷尾，正本清源的努力未竟全功，社區仍有隱形傳播鏈，疫情反彈警號最近再三響起，社會未見太大反應，抗疫疲勞似有變為抗疫冷感之勢，部分人心存僥倖，對防疫規定陽奉陰違，情况持續下去，疫情早晚再度惡化，屆時又要收緊防疫措施，社會經濟復常遙遙無期。

過去3個月，本港疫情防控能力整體有所提升，然而仍有很多弱點，追蹤能力不足是其一，病毒檢測方面，處理能力雖見增強，可是其他因素卻在拖後腿。

上月社區普及檢測，最終有170萬人次受檢，在找出隱形傳播鏈方面，發揮了積極作用，可是跟專家希望有數百萬人參與，始終有一段距離，有人因為嫌麻煩或疫情放緩而未有參加，也有很多人因為政治原因杯葛檢測。

源頭不明個案趨增、復課後首度有學生確診，疫情反彈警號一再響起，很多人似乎仍未感到危機再度逼近，社會積累多時的抗疫疲勞，有演變為抗疫冷感之勢，有商戶陽奉陰違，不守限聚規定，亦有市民掉以輕心，參與高危群聚，將防疫拋諸腦後。

防疫專家一再呼籲食肆加強防疫措施，諸如安排人手分開傳菜和收拾桌面，然而切實執行的食肆不多，更甚的是，一些食肆連一枱最多四人等基本規定也沒有遵守。

除了食肆，酒吧也是傳染風險高的場所，最近一間樓上酒吧出現群組感染，當局資料顯示，涉事酒吧很可能沒有遵守兩人一枱規定。

業界強調害群之馬只屬少數，外界不應一竹篙打一船人，可是如果違規問題持續、一再出現群組感染，當局除了重新收緊防疫限制甚或勒令停業，恐怕也沒有其他選擇。

最近不時有人希望，當局可以進一步鬆綁防疫措施，觀乎疫情發展，看不到短期內有空間再作放寬，倘若源頭不明病例升勢持續，出現社區爆發，甚至還要重新收緊。

疫情復熾風險上升，當局應及早採取行動，盡快落實特定高危群組恒常化檢測，同時加強巡查各類受規管處所，嚴懲違規商戶，公眾亦要盡快收拾心情防疫。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

alarming /əˈlɑːmɪŋ/：causing worry and fear

crop /krɒp/ up：to appear or happen, especially when it is not expected

the back of your mind：a thought that is at the back of your mind is one you try to ignore because you do not want it to be true

