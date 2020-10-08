Word Puzzle

1. In general, taking everything into consideration.

7. A musical instrument; large ones can be found in some churches and cathedrals.

8. A favourite name for a big dog; it means "King" in Latin.

9. A loud sound that means there is danger from things burning. (4,5)

11. A style of singing, very meaningful, expressive and rhythmic.

12. To encourage, especially when someone is about to do something dangerous. (3,2)

14. A scientist who uses different techniques to learn the composition of materials.

■Clues Down

2. Abbreviation for one of the main ingredients of a balanced diet: meat and _____.

3. To cause something to be remembered. (4,1,4)

4. The first post-egg stage in the early life of an insect.

5. To make sad people feel less unhappy: to _____ them.

6. To look closely at something in order to understand it, or judge it.

10. To cause a crop or plant to reach a state of perfection: to _____ it.

13. A: Have you left the cooker on, B?

B: No! Why? Can you smell _____ ?

■by David Foulds