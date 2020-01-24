Australian in HK : CE's Policy Address ... Dear Carrie

【明報專訊】As a follow up to my last article asking for homelessness to be put on the menu of the coming Policy Address I respectfully offer these ideas:
That several new centres for homeless people be established in key areas of Hong Kong. That each centre provide accommodation for up to 100 homeless people.
That each centre contain a workshop area where people can be engaged in jobs like garment making, bookbinding, cooking etc.
That each centre have social workers to help homeless people in applying for public housing and employment.
■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆
