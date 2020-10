【明報專訊】A champion (冠軍) has been selected. "First prize won't be mine," Dog Tray yawned, "because I fell asleep during the judging." "Nor will it be given away to me because I went off to chase a cat," Bright Eyes said. "Young Snag did everything right, but I've decided to give away awards to each of you," Felix smiled. Used here, give away means to present or distribute certificates (證書), diplomas (文憑), trophies (獎杯), etc.