Mona's Musings : Happy Together

Despite its title, the exhibition features Shya's set photographs from different movies, as well as his commercial works. Half of the works capture moments of intimacy and togetherness between two people. As if suspended in time, these images empower the fleeting moments by sparing them from the capriciousness of the future. They celebrate the many coincidences that manifest themselves in the meeting and happenings between two people. But as we all know, unlike what The Turtle's lyrics suggest, a throw of the dice is often less promising. The next turn or event can be a cradling wave, or a turbulent swirl. Perhaps that is why a hint of vulnerability could be spotted in the photographs, however united their subjects may seem. In his other works in the exhibition, Shya also captures solitude and the painful longing for love, as if reminding us of the flip side of the coin.

Earlier this month, Wong Kar-Wai announced a sequel to his much loved 1994 comedy drama Chung King Express. Perhaps it is a good time to revisit some fond moments of his earlier films through the lenses and reinterpretation by Wing Shya.

"Happy Together" is on view at Blue Lotus Gallery until 11 October, 2020 (Sunday).

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email: monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/monamuses