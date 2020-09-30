周街學英文：動詞 do 的多種搭配

（1）do good to... 對……有益

ˇSociety can leave no stone unturned in its bid to do good to everyone.

ˇTherefore, you pray that you may also forgive and do good to others.

（2）do justice to 公平/公正對待

ˇClearly, too many and varied for me to do justice to all of them.

ˇWords can't do justice to the magic that is AtD, so here's a video we put together.

（3）do with 與……有關

ˇIt's got nothing to do with anyone else except our parents.

ˇIt may have very little to do with Bush's visit.

（4）do somebody a favour 幫忙

ˇ Can you please do me a favour?

ˇ Thank you for doing me a favour.

（5）do wonders 對……有幫助

ˇI think it may do wonders for productivity and perhaps might even improve service.

ˇA small ad in your local paper can do wonders.

■文︰陳美寳博士

香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。