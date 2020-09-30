StudyAbroad : A whole new challenge

I was an averagely organised student at high school. Most of the time I met my deadlines, but whenever I couldn't, I knew I could count on my teachers' kindness to let it slide or give me an extension. The new reality of university has compelled me to get very organised very quickly. I now complete tasks at least a day in advance wherever possible and spend most of my waking hours at least partly working.

The material I encounter in classes also makes me feel quite out of my depth. Economics, for example, used to be rather straightforward. Memorise all the key concepts and definitions, learn how to write an essay and you are guaranteed a decent grade. Here, we are working on constrained optimisation using partial derivatives and the Lagrange multiplier. Doesn't sound like English? I agree. In another way, though, I relish being stretched mentally, trying to make sense of the problem with friends, and just not being idle like I was in the last six months because of COVID.

■Writer's Profile

Alice is a freshman at Cornell University intending to major in Economics and Computer Science, having previously studied in the UK for six years. A lover of languages, she studies French, Italian, Japanese and picks up bits of other languages when she can.

