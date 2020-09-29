Culture Express：Let's revisit Batman

【明報專訊】Starring George Clooney and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Batman & Robin, a 1997 superhero film, shows a totally different approach to the cinema version of the Batman saga. Villains in this classic film are portrayed in a more stylish way than Christopher Nolan's trilogy, giving the characters a more cartoonish rendering, a ''truer'' interpretation of the original story, plainly speaking. Mr Freeze, played by Schwarzenegger, co-operates with Poison Ivy, played by Uma Thurman. They attempt to freeze Gotham City. George Clooney, playing Batman, and Chris O'Donnell, playing Robin, together with Alicia Silverstone's Batgirl, form a golden triangle to face the imminent crisis.