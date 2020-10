【明報專訊】"Today we are going to begin looking at the five GIVE AWAY verbs," Oliver said, "and I might as well start with the one that's used when someone gives away a bride (新娘). I personally recall that occasion (場合), especially of Olivia's father stepping forward and saying, 'Here's your bride, young fellow.' In the ant world, we call that giving away the bride." We humans use the same expression, Oliver.