名人教英文：出現與（被）消失

‧So he is a no-show. 他不會出現了。

‧It's a no-show passenger, so the taxi left. 約好的乘客沒有出現，的士就離開了。

有時候，有些人姑且一到，亮一亮相，英文係 to make an appearance：

‧There he is, but I suspect he is just making an appearance. 他到了，但我懷疑他只不過為亮一亮相。

這一舉動，或出於禮貌 as a matter of courtesy，或根本就不大想到場 that you don't really want to be there。

‧I think I have to make an appearance at that meeting, which I think will prove pointless. 我想我應該到那個肯定沒有意義的會議，純粹亮一亮相。

另外有些時候，當事人入場之際不但煞有介事，而且隆重其事：Make an entrance，當中包含 dramatic 戲劇的、ostentatious 炫耀的 或 conspicuous 突出的元素。

‧The boss always makes an entrance when he arrives in the morning, making a point of getting everyone's attention in the process. 每個早上老闆總會大剌剌地走進公司，好讓每個人都知道他到了。

而更大張旗鼓的出現，是 make a GRAND entrance。

‧The prime minister made a grand entrance, surrounded by his entourage. 首相由他的隨行團簇擁着，聲勢浩大地進場。

若原本在場，但想自己消失，除了 excuse oneself，亦可以講 make oneself scarce，通常是指避開 difficult 困難或 unpleasant 不快的場面。

‧I could see he was annoyed so I made myself scarce. 我看到他惱怒了，於是立即走開。

To disappear，消失；有沒有 to be disappeared 被消失？有。也即是 forced disappearance 強迫失蹤。

‧They say the dissident is being disappeared. 他們說，這異見分子已被消失。

‧He was taken away by secret police. It's a forced disappearance. 他被秘密警察帶走。這是一宗「強迫失蹤」。

當然也有「大隱隱於朝」式的失蹤，英文或可就說：hiding in plain sight。

‧Just like everyone else in the downtown bar, I was hiding in plain sight. 就像市中心酒吧裏所有人一樣，我隱藏於眾人之中。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵：claudiabowring@gmail.com