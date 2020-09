Ask & Learn聞問切：關於 given

Given the size of the hall, we can invite more people to the ceremony. 考慮到禮堂的大小,我們可以多邀請人參加典禮。

Given his habit of sleeping late, let's not have our meeting so early in the morning. 考慮到他晚起的習慣,我們還是不要這麼早開會。

Given to ... 另外有一個用法,意思是習慣、喜好:

Tom is given to exaggeration. I would not believe everything he says. 湯姆喜歡誇張,我不會完全相信他的話。

̷̷ 譚景輝(english@mingpao.com) ̷

