A Test Taker's Journey：IELTS Writing Task 2: the requirements (1)

Let us consider the following question, which will be our item of study in the coming issues for us to explore this part of the examination in depth. We will also build a response step by step.

The question is:

Some educators believe that streaming is a good way to ensure the best learning opportunities for students of different abilities. Do the advantages of streaming outweigh the disadvantages?

Support your answer with reasons and provide any examples that are relevant from knowledge or experience of your own.

As in writing task 1, your performance in task 2 will be judged on four criteria, namely Task Achievement (as opposed to Task Response in task 1), Grammatical Range and Accuracy, Lexical Resources, and Coherence and Consistence. Let us start with Task Achievement. A band-9 essay is one that ''fully satisfies all the requirements of the task'' and one that ''clearly presents a fully developed response''.

First, be specific. Ensure that your answer is exactly what the question is about: streaming, i.e. the practice of dividing school pupils into broad categories according to ability, for teaching purposes (this means that you cannot possibly write an acceptable answer if you do not know what ''streaming'' is). All your arguments and examples must be about this practice in the strictest sense rather than some other educational issues such as rote learning (機械式學習), flipped classrooms or equal opportunities.

Second, this is an advantage/disadvantage question, but you are not simply asked to list the advantages and/or disadvantages. You are instead asked to present both the advantages and disadvantages of streaming, and argue why the advantages (or disadvantages) are more important rather than the other way round. There are a number of assumptions:

(1) You are expected to acknowledge that streaming can be both advantageous and disadvantageous (and, as the words ''advantages'' and ''disadvantages'' are in the plural, there must be more than one advantage and more than one disadvantage);

(2) There must be some kind of yardstick (衡量標準) against which to weigh the advantages and disadvantages, otherwise it would be difficult to argue which outweighs which.

Third, note that the first sentence is about some educators' view on streaming. However, it seems to us that this very first sentence is not necessarily part of the question, is it? We are asked to comment on whether ''the advantages of streaming outweigh the disadvantages''. ''Ensuring the best learning opportunities for students of learning abilities'' is an advantage, but there must be many other benefits of streaming too, and it is not explicitly required that we must include this given advantage in our essay. That said, to treat this very first sentence as non-existent is foolish. Just think about what the British Council, one of the owners of the test, demands: ''Respond completely to all parts of the question''. That means we have to find a way to include this point in our essay.

Fourth, we have to support our arguments with reasons and examples.

In the next issue, we will examine the other criteria.

