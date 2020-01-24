Editorial：The judiciary should not be politicised

Hong Kong has an outstanding judicial system. In case of biased rulings, appeals or complaints can be lodged under the mechanism, a recent example being a petrol bomb case in the Court of Appeal, where the original ruling was rectified. The judiciary should not be politicised, and internal politicisation should be avoided. Judges should avoid the perception of being biased, let alone actually acting with a bias.

The job of the court is to decide cases fairly and impartially according to the law and the facts. Of course, court judgements are not beyond criticism, and the public have the right to express their views. But everything must be based on law and reason, and it is unacceptable for anyone to make unsubstantiated criticisms of the courts purely out of political opinions or personal preferences. At the same time, judges have a responsibility to demonstrate that they are impartial and do not bring into their judgements factors other than the law, including personal feelings and political positions.

The core of judicial independence lies in the freedom of the courts from any interference in the exercise of judicial power, so that judges can hand down a ruling without bias. Judges must also adhere to professionalism and be impartial, otherwise public confidence in the administration of justice will also be affected.

Since the anti-amendment storm broke out, the schism of Hong Kong society has intensified and political polarisation has risen in severity. Many people use their personal political positions as a yardstick against which to measure judicial ''justice''. Some people, without even understanding the content or rationale of the judgements, have categorised judges into ''yellow'', ''blue'' and ''red'' camps and arbitrarily criticised the judgements as ''unjust''.

The ''Guide to Judicial Conduct'' provides that a judge's handling of a case must not be biased in substance or give an impression that it is biased. Questions of actual bias can be dealt with relatively easily under the appeal mechanism, while the issue of perception of bias is more complex.

The judge's decision is based on law and facts, and in the process there are bound to be many judgements and observations, such as whether the defendant is ''remorseful'', ''community-loving'' or ''noble'' in character. Members of society cannot just take the judge's words out of context and conclude that the judge is ''biased'' just because he or she has said one or two things to someone. They must look carefully at the context and judge whether the relevant descriptions and observations are based on sufficient facts.

On the other hand, if a judge expresses his or her position unnecessarily in court, if he or she uses ''political insinuations'' in his or her remarks, or if he or she abuses certain adjectives in an overly generalised way, the general public will feel it. It would be difficult to avoid criticism if a similar situation happens again and again in a specific judge's handling of cases. If people think that it is fine to ''test the boundaries'', they are actually ignoring the harm that perception bias can do to the administration of justice.

The proper administration of justice is crucial to the rule of law, and it is also the public's expectation of judges at all levels. The division of judges into ''yellow'' and ''blue'' camps will be the end of the rule of law in Hong Kong.

明報社評 ̷̷ 2020.09.24 ：司法不應被政治化 法官秉公不容偏頗

香港社會撕裂「分黃分藍」，司法界內部有沒有這方面的情况，社會上亦有很多議論，每當裁判法院或區域法院審理政治敏感案件，不同陣營都有人緊盯由誰主審，有時法官在庭上的一些說話，也給公眾留下奇怪的觀感，就是司法機構內部，也有意見形容個別裁決「發人深省」。

香港司法制度優良，倘若裁決有偏頗，可按機制上訴或投訴，最近上訴庭便就一宗汽油彈案，糾正原審裁決。司法機構不應被政治化，內部亦要避免政治化，法官要避免觀感偏頗，更不能有實質偏頗。

法庭工作是根據法律和事實，公平公正裁決案件。當然，法庭裁判並非不可批評，外界有權表達意見，然而一切必須講法講理，任何人純粹出於政見或個人好惡，對法院作出無憑無據的抨擊，都是不能接受；與此同時，法官亦有責任展示他們是公正審案，沒有將法律以外的其他因素，包括個人感情和政治立場，帶入裁判之中。

司法獨立的核心，在於法院行使司法權力不受任何干預，好讓法官可以不偏不倚裁決，至於法官亦必須恪守專業，公正不阿，否則同樣會影響公眾對司法的信心。

反修例風暴以來，香港社會撕裂變本加厲，政治兩極化愈益嚴重，很多人都以個人政治立場，作為衡量司法「公正」的準繩，部分人連判辭內容或理據都未搞清楚，就將法官分黃分藍分紅，肆意批評裁決「不公」。

《法官行為指引》規定，法官處理案件，不得有任何實質偏頗，又或表現出存有偏頗的觀感。有關實質偏頗的問題，可按上訴機制辦事，相對容易處理，至於觀感偏頗問題則較為複雜。

法官判案以法律和事實為依歸，過程中必然要有很多判斷和觀察，例如被告是否「有悔意」、是否「熱愛社會」、品格是否「高尚」，等等，外界不能斷章取義，僅僅因為法官對某人說一兩句話，就咬定法官「偏頗」，必須細看前文後理，判斷相關形容和觀察是否有足夠事實基礎。

不過話說回來，如果有法官在庭上不必要地表達個人立場，「政治抽水」話中有話，又或以偏概全濫用某些形容詞，一般人還是會感受得到，倘若個別法官一再出現類似情况，就很難不惹人非議，如果有人以為打擦邊球沒問題，實際是忽略觀感偏頗對司法公正所帶來的傷害。

妥善執行司法工作對法治至關重要，亦是公眾對各級法官的期許，法官分黃分藍，將是香港法治的末日。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

preside：/prɪˈzaɪd/ to lead or be in charge of a meeting, ceremony, etc

unsubstantiated：/ˌʌnsəbˈstænʃieɪtɪd/ not proved to be true by evidence

schism：/ˈskɪzəm/ a split or division between strongly opposed sections or parties, caused by differences in opinion or belief

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm