英語雞精班：The Asian markets

"Did you really have to?" says the editor in exasperation. But this is the worst I ever heard from him/her on the subject. An economist of my acquaintance, however, lost his job with a big American investment bank for having done it and his was really more Singapore tickle than Singapore bash.

The fetters are off now. I am retired. Thus here follows the sort of review of Asian investment opportunities which you might expect from a liberated commentator. But first a general preface. When international investors talk of "emerging markets" they tend to lump them all together across the world. Thailand, Bolivia and Turkey are treated as one.

Not so quick, say I. Let others comment on the relative merits of Bolivia and Turkey but Asian markets have strengths that others do not have, particularly in equality of opportunity and limits to excesses of corporate power. I cannot always put my finger on how this holds true and I admit that I can put my finger on many examples, as you can, of where it has not done so. Nonetheless I think it is generally true and I attribute it mostly to the influence of Buddhism, which, I believe, has created a background of tolerance and mutual respect not apparent to the same degree elsewhere. I think it a very strong underpinning for financial markets and a reason that people do not speak of European tigers or South American tigers as they do of Asian tigers.

■送好書

有興趣的讀者請用英文回答以下問題，於10月1日前連同姓名、地址及電話號碼，電郵至english@mingpao.com，經編輯選出即可獲贈Blacksmith Books送出The Rise and Fall of the Hang Seng Index 乙本，每期名額一個。

◆問題︰

Do you agree that Buddhism has to do with the Asian markets?

鳴謝：Blacksmith Books

資料提供：The Rise and Fall of the Hang Seng Index

by Jake van der Kamp