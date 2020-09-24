Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. Non-mechanical adding machine —in use for hundreds of years.
6. Bedding, something to keep you warm when asleep.
7. Immediately, now, without any delay: _____ once.
8. A famous film star, worshiped by many followers: a movie _____.
10. Was jealous of someone.
■Clues Down
2. Every part of a person: _____ and soul.
3. Name of a viral disease, not known until recently.
4. To bring an argument to a peaceful end: to _____ it.
5. In cricket, the mark on the ground behind which the batsman stands.
9. Abbreviation: a news, entertainment, information box: most homes have one.