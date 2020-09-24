Word Puzzle

1. Non-mechanical adding machine —in use for hundreds of years.

6. Bedding, something to keep you warm when asleep.

7. Immediately, now, without any delay: _____ once.

8. A famous film star, worshiped by many followers: a movie _____.

10. Was jealous of someone.

■Clues Down

2. Every part of a person: _____ and soul.

3. Name of a viral disease, not known until recently.

4. To bring an argument to a peaceful end: to _____ it.

5. In cricket, the mark on the ground behind which the batsman stands.

9. Abbreviation: a news, entertainment, information box: most homes have one.

■by David Foulds ̷