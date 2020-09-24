名人教英文：A bitter pill to swallow 難堪的事

勒魯瓦：你昨晚有沒有看電視劇頒獎禮？

Malorie: Yes I did. Like everyone else I was sure that Ellie Baring was going to win best actress.

瑪洛莉：有，有看。我跟其他人一樣，都以為艾莉·巴林定會贏得最佳女演員獎。

Leroy: Yes, all the polls pointed to her winning and almost all the TV critics had forecast a win for her.

勒魯瓦：不錯，每一次意見調查，都顯示她會得獎，而幾乎所有電視評論員也都預言她會得獎。

Malorie: And she'd invited all her family and friends to what she thought would be her victory celebration party afterwards.

瑪洛莉：她還廣邀親友，頒獎後出席她以為非她莫屬的祝捷會。

Leroy: And then it was Becky Ryan who won. Unbelievable!

勒魯瓦：結果得獎的卻是蓓琪·賴安，真是難以置信。

Malorie: Did you see Ellie's face when they announced that Becky was the winner?

瑪洛莉：他們宣布蓓琪得獎時，你有沒有留意艾莉的神色？

Leroy: I did; she was actually starting to get out of her seat to collect the award and then slumped back thunderstruck when Becky Ryan's name was announced.

勒魯瓦：有啊，她當時其實已經準備站起來去領獎，聽到得獎者是蓓琪·賴安，一臉愕然，頹然復坐椅上。

Malorie: She looked very tearful to me.

瑪洛莉：她看來想哭。

Leroy: Well, it was a bitter pill for her to swallow, a really bitter pill.

勒魯瓦：對她來說，這實在是很難堪的事，非常難堪。

Malorie: Yes, I feel really sorry for her. Still, there's always next year.

瑪洛莉：是啊，我真同情她。不過，有明年就總有機會。

A bitter pill to swallow 是「要吞下的苦藥丸」，比喻不得不接受的挫折、羞辱等，例如：①To bow to public opinion was, for that shrew of a mayoress, too bitter a pill to swallow（對那個悍戾女市長來說，要向輿論低頭，是不可接受的羞辱）。②He had to swallow the bitter pill that his son would never be able to live an independent life（他兒子永遠不能獨立生活，這是他不能不接受的傷心事）。

作者簡介：專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者：古德明