Editorial : New normal calls for new planning

The world has entered a new era amid the pandemic. There is a general trend towards improving public health infrastructure and enhancing disease prevention and control capabilities. The Hong Kong government should, on top of the 10-year Hospital Development Plan, upgrade both the "hardware" and "software" of the medical sector, including building more infectious disease hospitals and expanding the manpower of medical workers. When interviewed by this newspaper about how to move on amid the pandemic, Ceajer Chan Ka-keung, former Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury and George Leung Siu-kay, CEO of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, invariably mentioned that it is difficult for Hong Kong's tourism industry to recover, and it is hard to rely on it to help the Hong Kong economy bounce back. As long as the global pandemic is here to stay, it would be tough for international tourism to fully recover. Currently Hong Kong's public sentiment is antagonistic towards the Individual Visit Scheme. Since the anti-amendment storm blew up, many mainland tourists have been unwilling to visit Hong Kong. The tourism industry and the related sectors used to be one of the four pillars of Hong Kong's economy, absorbing a huge workforce. It is difficult for the industry to get back to the way it was. The authorities must seek out new sources of growth to support the economy and create more jobs lest the unemployment rate hover around high levels.

Under the new normal brought about by the pandemic, technological applications, from disease prevention to personal hygiene to daily provisions, have become more and more crucial. They have driven the development of many dot-com companies. Even if the post-COVID era comes, it is believed that such a trend would continue. The authorities should step up their efforts to boost the local development of innovation and technology so as to catch up on building Hong Kong into a smart city, which has been dragged down by the social unrest and vandalism over the past year. Peter Lam Kin-ngok, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, mentioned that many South Asian countries are greatly interested in Hong Kong's medical and health-technology products. Hong Kong might learn a lesson from foreign countries and organise international healthcare investment forums, helping international experts on science and technology and investors connect with each other and the local medical technology industry reach out.

Stimulating the growth of innovation and technology could reinvigorate the Hong Kong economy under the new normal during the pandemic and temper the impact exerted by the shrinkage of the tourism industry. However, the workforce that the innovation and technology industry could absorb is still very limited. Both Leung and Lam mentioned that the Greater Bay Area could be relied on. Currently some Hong Kongers are highly antagonistic towards the mainland. Even though the pandemic has eased on the mainland, there are still people who talk loftily about border shutdowns and oppose the Hong Kong Health Code scheme for cross border travel. People are already faced with many restrictions in this new era amid the pandemic. Putting restraints on Hong Kong's development out of political reasons does society no good. If Hong Kong lacks sources of growth, it should actively seek new ones from the outside. The Hong Kong government should negotiate with other Greater Bay area cities and facilitate cooperation in different areas.

明報社評2020.09.23：新常態下覓機遇 疫境前行看長線

第三波疫情放緩，本港社會經濟活動陸續重開，中小學今天起分階段復課是重要一步，然而香港能否走出疫情迴圈、實現可持續復常，仍須拭目以待。市民抗疫疲勞積累已久，隨着防疫措施逐步放寬，消閒群聚、「報復式消費」等現象甚為普遍，中秋前後疫情反覆風險不能低估。政府眼前要務仍是嚴防疫情復熾，同時亦要放眼長遠，思考香港如何「疫境前行」。

疫下新時代，改善公共衛生基建，提升疾病防控能力，乃是大勢所趨，港府應在「十年醫院發展計劃」之上，進一步加強醫療軟硬件，包括增建傳染病醫院，以及擴充醫護人手。財經事務及庫務局前局長陳家強，以及香港總商會總裁梁兆基接受本報訪問，談論「疫境前行」，不約而同提到本港旅遊業不易回復舊觀，很難靠旅遊業帶動經濟反彈。全球疫情一日未完，國際旅遊業很難全面復蘇，目前香港民情對內地自由行有牴觸，反修例風暴後，很多內地旅客亦未想來港。旅遊和相關的產業，以往是香港四大經濟支柱之一，吸納大量勞動力，旅遊業難復舊觀，當局必須盡快尋找新的增長點支持經濟、創造更多就業機會，避免失業率長期在偏高水平徘徊。

疫下新常態，由防疫、個人衛生到日常生活，科技應用變得愈來愈重要，帶動了不少科網公司發展，即使步入後疫情時代，有關勢頭相信仍將持續，當局應加快本地創科發展，追回過去一年因為社會動盪、暴力破壞而拖慢的智慧城市建設步伐。貿發局主席林建岳提到，東南亞多國對本港的醫療、衛生科技產品大感興趣，香港可以參考外國經驗，舉辦國際衛生投資論壇，連繫國際科研專家和投資者，協助本港醫療科技業「走出去」。

催谷創新科技，可以在疫下新時代為本港注入新的經濟動力，彌補旅遊業萎縮的影響，然而發展創科產業能夠吸納的勞動力始終有限，梁兆基和林建岳均提到可以借助大灣區。現時香港部分人對內地高度抗拒，即使內地疫情緩和，仍有人高談「封關」、反對推出「港康碼」通關，然而疫下新時代已有很多局限，出於政治原因繼續給香港發展綁手綁腳，對社會並無好處。倘若香港自身發展動力不足，就應積極借助外力，港府應與其他大灣區城市磋商，加快不同領域的合作。

■Glossary

生字

vicious : condition that causes great physical or emotional pain

antagonistic : actively opposing or showing unfriendliness towards something or someone

loftily : in a way that shows you think you are better than other people