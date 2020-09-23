Common Nonsense：Ginsburg

It's beyond amazing that in 2018 there were almost simultaneously two films on Ruth Bader Ginsburg being screened. One was the dramatisation of Ginsburg's legal journey On the Basis of Sex starring the Oxford-educated Felicity Jones while the other one was the documentary RBG which, of course, starred the real Ginsburg. That a veteran lawyer and senior judge would command the media's very attention if not obsession is remarkably amazing (I even can't help suspecting that the film Legally Blonde starring the equally petite Reese Witherspoon some two decades ago was also inspired by Ginsburg). Is it because of the pantheon status of the US Supreme Court? Or, more pertinently, because that Ginsburg was the very female judge and the most senior liberal minority in that highest court on Mount Olympus these days?

Nevertheless I'm slightly intrigued by Ginsburg's celebrity status and the fact that recently she's been aptly elevated to a cultural icon, as I don't think people always love reading long-winded judgements on the intricate subtlety of law. And historically she's not the first in her league as the first female attorney who broke all the glass ceilings to reach the summit of one's judicial career was Sandra Day O'Connor.

Ginsburg was the second one when she was appointed by President Bill Clinton on 14th June 1993. In her confirmation hearing, Ginsburg quoted Alexander Hamilton, the very Founding Father, that the mission of judges is ''to secure a steady, upright, and impartial administration of the laws''. Resounding these words are but, you must rightly know, beautiful and brilliant lines are just bountiful in the US Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and The Federalist Papers. Though I relentlessly envy the Americans that they could always quote eloquently their classical texts with contemporary relevance, I'm still more drawn to these lines in Ginsburg's confirmation speech:

''The Constitution's preamble speaks first of We, the People, and then of their elected representatives. The judiciary is third in line, and it is placed apart from the political fray...''

The elected representatives (both Congress and the President in the American case) come after the People because they are elected to serve their masters, the People! The judiciary comes the third because the judges are not elected but selected on their merits and talents. Even though Ginsburg may accept that the legislature and the executive rank higher than the judiciary in the constitutional order, the powers are still separate from each other. And even such a power hierarchy does not stop the proper checks and balances among the three branches of power. Ginsburg knew very well that she couldn't order Congress to act but she could tap on the shoulder of Congress robustly. In Ledbetter v Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the landmark case on equal pay, Ginsburg dissented from the majority which upheld the technicality of the relevant statute and ruled against the underpaid grandmother, speaking out defiantly,

''Speaking to Congress, I said, 'you did not mean what the Court (the majority) said. So fix it.'''

Call Ginsburg a radical? Not exactly! Jenny Martinez, the dean of Stanford Law School remembered Ginsburg recently said to the young men, ''fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you''. To me, that's passion compounded with reason. That superbly suits what we aspire for, here and now.

■/ Glossary 生字 /

pantheon status 殿堂級

pertinently 直接地

landmark 標誌性的

dissent from 持與……不同意見

technicality 細節

defiantly 無畏無懼地

◆by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.