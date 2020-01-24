Editorial：HSBC can't have it both ways any longer

With its assets among the world's top ten, HSBC has its business in Hong Kong and on the mainland as its greatest source of revenues and profit. Hong Kong alone contributes around one third of its revenues and half of its profit before tax. A significant portion of the bank's profit also comes from its business on the mainland. Its problem has been a long time in the making. The bank has long been weakened ever since the financial tsunami. Because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, its business environment has further worsened and the bank has been under huge internal pressure to lay off staff massively. The bank's performance has declined significantly amid the pandemic. It has suffered a nearly 70% drop in its after-tax profit in the first half of this year.

HSBC's share price slumped yesterday (September 21) below the psychological mark of HK$30 to reach the level in the days of the financial tsunami. There were two immediate causes of this crash. First, there are reports that HSBC may be put on the Unreliable Entity List by the Ministry of Commerce. The second one involves fresh revelations that the bank has not taken serious actions against money laundering. According to some leaked documents from the US Department of Treasury, HSBC has allowed fraudsters to move nearly US$100 million around the world rather than closing the related bank accounts at the earliest despite the bank's clear knowledge that the US's regulatory organisations are investigating a Ponzi scheme. Still, many investors are most concerned about whether HSBC will become an ''unreliable entity''.

According to the Provisions on the Unreliable Entity List announced by the Ministry of Commerce, any company added to the list will be prohibited or restricted from investing in China. At present, Beijing has not yet stated clearly which companies will be put on the list. When the list will be announced is also unknown. But a mainland journalist, citing an anonymous source, has reported that in the first round, it is ''highly possible'' that HSBC is on the list and that is because of the case of Huawei — the only key proof that Washington has to support its case against Meng Wanzhou is provided by HSBC.

HSBC's biggest dilemma is that it wants to earn Hong Kong's as well as the mainland's money but it cannot free itself from its political burdens. The bank treads a tightrope regarding some sensitive issues concerned and has to know where to draw a suitable line. Meng's case will affect its relationship with the mainland. Even if HSBC is spared from inclusion on the Unreliable Entity List this time, the way mainland authorities perceive it may no longer be the same.

明報社評 ̷̷ 2020.09.22：左右逢源歲月不再 匯控前景挑戰重重

匯控內外交困壞消息不斷，股價江河日下，跌穿「海嘯價位」，散戶昔日的「愛股」變成了噩夢。中美鬥爭愈演愈烈，匯控作為一間業務立足香港的英國註冊企業，捲入大國博弈漩渦，華為副董事長孟晚舟案，匯控被指暗助美國，國家商務部周六公布《不可靠實體清單規定》，匯控會否列入其中，足以影響公司在香港和內地的發展前景。國際形勢起變，以往可以八面玲瓏，今後未必能夠左右逢源，匯控面對的外部困境，某程度也折射了刻下香港的困局。一子錯滿盤皆落索，匯控不易重獲內地信任，就算今次未被列作「不可靠實體」，長遠發展也難免荊棘滿途。

匯控資產規模位列全球十大，香港和內地業務是匯控收入和利潤最大來源，單是香港便貢獻約三分之一的收入和一半的稅前盈利，至於內地業務亦進帳不少。冰封三尺非一日之寒，金融海嘯後，匯控長期積弱不振，疫情爆發重挫環球經濟，匯控經營環境更見艱難，內部面臨大規模裁員壓力。疫下匯控業績大幅倒退，上半年稅後利潤大跌近七成。

昨天匯控股價急跌，跌穿30元心理關口，回到海嘯時的水平，導火線有二，一是外界有傳匯控可能被國家商務部列入「不可靠實體清單」，二是匯控再度被揭未有嚴打洗黑錢活動。美國財政部外泄文件顯示，匯控明知美國監管機構正在調查一宗龐氏騙局，但仍容許騙徒在全球轉移近億美元款項，未有及早取消相關戶口。不過，不少投資者眼下最擔心的，反而是匯控會否成為「不可靠實體」。

國家商務部日前公布《不可靠實體清單規定》，任何公司一旦列入「不可靠實體清單」，在內地的投資活動有可能被禁止，又或受到限制。目前北京尚未指明哪些企業列入清單，也不知道何時會公布名單。在內地，有記者則引述匿名消息人士稱，首輪清單「很可能」包括匯控，原因與華為有關。美方指控孟晚舟的唯一關鍵證據是由匯控提供。

匯控的最大困境，在於既想賺香港和內地的錢，然而又無法卸下政治包袱。匯控在一些敏感問題上如履薄冰，須拿揑好分寸，孟晚舟事件將影響與內地關係，就算匯控今次能避免列入「不可靠實體清單」，內地當局看待匯控，或許不再一樣了。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

have it both ways：to have or want to have the advantages of two different situations or ways of behaving that are impossible to combine

favourite：a person or thing that you like more than the others of the same type

all things to all people：to please everyone by changing your attitudes or opinions to suit different people

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm