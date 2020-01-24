Australian in HK：CE's Policy Address ... and McDonald's!

Two NGOs, ImpactHK and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), noticed a sharp increase in the number of street sleepers in Tsim Sha Tsui in July. The same situation exists in other parts of Hong Kong.

An NGO to which I belong, MercyHK, is also trying to help. At the Alhambra Building in Yau Ma Tei, we are currently renting 24 rooms for 38 homeless people.

Video interviews with some of the 38 have been put on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcILmpsEuT2YvyUU_orf64Q/

I invite officials who are preparing the CE's Policy Address for next month to watch these videos, in the hope that homelessness will be on the menu of the Address.

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm