John Larrysson's Column : English & Latin

Why?

Latin was the language of the Roman Empire. The Roman Empire was an advanced ancient civilisation like China, except for three things. ① It was in Europe. ② It was not quite as old. ③ It died and barbarians came in to rob and burn. After the Roman Empire died people kept on speaking Latin, making mistakes until eventually the local variations of Latin grew into most of the languages of western Europe, including French and Spanish. (But not English, which is descended from the language of some of the barbarians.)

The language of western European ancient high technology was Latin. If you wanted to learn how to build a really tall building, with more than one floor, you had to learn Latin. Educated people learned Latin for about 1,600 years after the Roman Empire died. Latin was the European language of people who went to school. Ideas that people wanted to share had to be in Latin. It was not until the mid-twentieth century western schools stopped teaching Latin.

You could not use English. ① It was only spoken in part of England. ② It was actually a group of several related barbarian languages. ③ It had no words for ancient high technology such as concrete (from the Latin concretus).

In 1485, when the English finally took control in the Tudor dynasty, English had only been the language of uneducated farmers. They didn’t have words for law, medicine, science and other posh skills. Those things were done by the ruling classes, who didn’t speak much English. So English people used Latin words when they didn’t have their own.

■Audio and full text: link.mingpao.com/15488.htm