Editorial : Issuance of bonds

Over the past half year, the impact of the pandemic has led to a rapid decline in Hong Kong's fiscal reserves. The Financial Secretary has predicted that the government's fiscal deficit for 2020/21 will be as high as HK$300 billion. These are expenses that have already been incurred. The fiscal reserves have fallen to the level that can only support government spending for 12 to 13 months, approaching the low point during the SARS epidemic. If the fourth wave hits, all sectors of Hong Kong's economy will have to be shut down drastically as they were between July and August. The government might have to spend more than HK$100 billion to support businesses again to avoid a wave of closures and layoffs.

Although Moody’s and Fitch have lowered Hong Kong’s credit rating citing weakened governance and greater integration with mainland China this year one after another, both the cost of borrowing for Hong Kong companies and the interest rate of Exchange Fund Bills issued by the HKMA have not increased significantly. On the contrary, because the US Federal Reserve has reduced the interest rate to zero amid the pandemic, the Hong Kong dollar interest rate has also fallen sharply under the linked exchange rate system. If the SAR government issues green bonds this year again to raise funds, the interest rate should be even lower than it was last year.

Of course, if a local government maintains a fiscal deficit forever, engaging in debt financing will only be kicking the can down the road. The debt could even snowball. Therefore, when the government issues bonds, it must also control recurrent expenditures in a serious manner. In his budget early this year, the Financial Secretary predicted that the government would be in the red over the next five years. The situation is truly unsatisfactory. In 2018/19 and 2019/20, the government’s recurrent expenditure increased by 11% and 9% respectively. If recurrent expenditure is to be commensurate with GDP growth, the nominal GDP growth rate of the year should be referred to. In 2018 and 2019, Hong Kong's real GDP growth was 3% and minus 1.2% respectively. The underlying inflation rate was 2.6% and 3% respectively. In other words, the nominal GDP growth rates in these two years were about 5.7% and 1.7% respectively. Therefore, the increase in recurrent expenditure in 2018/19 and 2019/20 must have been far higher than the increases in nominal GDP rates.

This year the government estimates a negative real GDP growth of 6% to 8%. The Financial Secretary predicted early this year that recurrent expenditure in 2020/21 would increase by another 10%, meaning that the budget would further deviate from the requirement of "keeping the budget commensurate with the growth rate of its gross domestic product". Of course, the government’s issuance of bonds is to think outside the box to find new sources of financing. To achieve long-term stability, it is necessary to identify outdated expenditures and narrow the gap between recurrent expenditure and GDP growth.

明報社評 2020.09.21：應對疫情研發綠債 檢視開支長治久安

上周初港府公布第三輪抗疫基金細節，總金額減至240億元，反映政府在推出支援香港經濟措施時已變得審慎。連同首兩輪防疫抗疫基金，政府財政負擔已高達3000億元，財政儲備減至8000億元。最近有商界人士公開呼籲政府發行債券來籌集資金。過往港府堅持不舉債，確可避免墮入「先使未來錢」的引誘，但當新冠疫情令財政儲備急速減少，而政府又不肯定疫情對經濟有多大打擊的時候，透過發債補充財政儲備流動性，以備不時之需，確是刻下值得深入研究之事。

過去大半年疫情衝擊，令香港的財政儲備水平急速下降，財政司長預測2020/21年度政府的財赤高達3000億元，這些都是已出之物。儲備跌至12至13個月的政府開支水平，已差不多是SARS時的低位。一旦第四波來襲，香港各經濟環節要像7至8月那樣大幅度停擺，政府隨時又要動用逾千億元來支援企業，避免出現結業及裁員潮。

雖然今年先後有穆迪及惠譽以政府管治被削弱及與中國大陸更融合為理由，降低香港的信貸評級，但香港企業發債成本，及金管局所發行的外匯基金票據息率沒有因此而顯著上升。相反，因為美國聯儲局在疫情下將息率減至零，在聯匯制度下港元息率亦大幅下跌，特區政府今年若再發行綠色債券集資，息率應較去年更低。

當然，如果一個地方的政府永遠都維持財赤狀態，舉債應急只是將問題拖延，債務甚至有可能愈滾愈大。所以政府發債，必須同時認真控制經常開支。財政司長在年初的預算案中預期，未來5年政府都會有財赤，情况實在不理想。在2018/19及2019/20年度，政府的經常開支分別增長11%及9%。若經常開支要與GDP增長相適應，就應該參考當年的名義GDP增幅。2018及2019兩年，香港的實質GDP增長分別是3%及負增長1.2%，基本通脹率則為2.6%及3%。即這兩年的名義GDP增幅約為5.7%及1.7%。按此來看，2018/19及2019/20兩年度的經常開支增幅，肯定高出名義GDP增幅甚遠。

今年政府估計實質GDP負增長6％至8%，而財政司長本年初預計2020/21年度經常開支卻再增加10%，意味財政預算會更加偏離「與本地生產總值的增長相適應」這要求。政府發債固然是突破舊有思維尋找新「水源」，重新檢視哪些開支已不合時，將經常開支與GDP增長的裂口收窄，更是長治久安所必須。

■Glossary 生字

circumspect : thinking very carefully about sth before doing it, because there may be risks involved

kick the can down the road : put off confronting a difficult issue or making an important decision, typically on a continuing basis

snowball : if a problem, a plan, an activity, etc. snowballs, it quickly becomes much bigger, more serious, more important, etc.