Mona's Musings : Tempered fury

In ancient Chinese myth, lightning was not part of the original cosmic order. Instead, the thunder was the only phenomenon associated with storms. Behind the sharp cracklings and low rumbles was the Thunder God (雷公), busy manoeuvring his thunder-emitting-drum-and-mallet. Appointed by the Jade Emperor (玉帝) of Heaven as the executor of judgement and justice, the Thunder God punished immoral earthly mortals and evil spirits by striking them to death with thunderbolts. As the world was never void of nerveracking wrongdoers, the Thunder God had a busy schedule and took pride in his diligence.

Our God in question, however, wasn’t the most scrupulous of his celestial fellows. Operating in the dark, he had a track record of striking the wrong victim. One day, he identified a lady throwing some meat into the drainage. Furious at the squandersome act, he struck her to death.

The lady was in fact a pious widow who cut her own meat to feed her starving mother-in-law, who was not impressed by the taste of the dish at all. At the old lady’s request, the widow threw the dish out. To hold her accountable for “bad deeds” was, of course, gross injustice.

Having found out the truth, the Jade Emperor brought her back to life and blessed her with celestial status. Newly crowned the Goddess of Lightning (電母), the lady married the Thunder God and was determined to protect the innocent from the fury of her husband. She holds two mirrors that emit lightning bolts to illuminate the ground for the Thunder God to identify and strike wrongdoers.

As I stared at the schizophrenic (精神分裂的) sky last week, I couldn’t help but notice the disproportionately low rate of thunder. Perhaps the Thunder God has finally learnt to temper his actions with caution.

