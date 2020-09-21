名人教英文：死因與 fixation

像最近就一名15歲少女裸屍在海中被發現的死因研訊 death inquest，結論既非自殺 suicide，也非被殺 homicide，那是不是意外呢？不知道，因為沒有證據，裁決死因存疑。問題是，這宗案件本來就疑點重重。

‧The case has been ingrained in the psyche of this city. 案件已根深蒂固栽進這個城市的精神中。

西報有如此的一條有關標題：

‧Why Hong Kong is fixated on the death of a teenage girl whose body was found at sea.

Fixated？這個字泛指「沉迷於一套想法而不能自拔」，含意頗為負面。一翻手頭的牛津字典，解說為 having an abnormal emotional attachment to someone or something；中文是「迷戀某人某事，異常依戀」。

Fixated，也就是附帶一點病態。不用這字，改用 keen 着緊、focused 聚焦，也許會比較好。

那篇報道的副題形容學生陳彥霖的死亡個案，是 the subject of wild conspiracies and unsubstantiated rumours，游談無根的陰謀論和謠言皆從中取材。雖然報道內容也不過是把事件始末敘述一遍。

‧The report didn’t actually reject the conspiracies nor dispel the rumours. 報道並未駁回有關的陰謀論，也沒有闢謠。

案件的重重疑點，已有眾多的報道及評論，在此不贅。回說 fixated 一字，視乎上文下理，當然也可以有正面肯定的意思。譬如說，會用來形容激情、矢志要達到目標：passionately motivated to achieve one’s goal.

‧They are fixated to win the championship. 他們一心一意要贏得冠軍。這句的 fixated，就等同 unwavering 堅定不移、dedicated 專心一意。

但仍要小心，fixated 改用名詞 fixation，就幾乎等同負面及批評的話。看以下新聞標題：

‧Airport Authority’s fixation with third runway is blinding it to other options. 機管局對第三跑道的盲戀，令其看不見其他選項。

‧Singapore is right to question university rankings fixation. 新加坡對沉迷大學排名的質疑，是對的。

較貼近生活的例子是：

‧I fail to understand your fixation with donuts. They are so grossly sweet. 我不明白你對「冬甩」的迷戀，它們甜得怕人。

■文︰毛孟靜

